Bond Brand Loyalty Saves 50% in Costs by Migrating From Managed Spark to Snowflake

For Bond to manage its petabytes of data effectively, efficiency is key. A key advantage of Snowflake is that engineers no longer have to spin up clusters of compute resources before they can submit queries, which saves data teams hours of time each week. “The Snowflake platform is easier to use, and the UI makes it easier to maintain jobs,” says Damian Sietkiewicz, Bond’s Managing Director of Platforms, Data Engineering and Business Intelligence. “You actually see the execution times for each process.”

Snowflake also provides greater visibility. With Bond's previous data management solution, queries from different clients were all running on the same platform, making it difficult to assign costs to specific clients without spending a lot of time tagging each resource. Snowflake's unified dashboard makes it easier to determine where compute resources are being used, and how to account for them.

Initially, Bond was using its managed Spark solution to run analytics on its data, then using Snowflake to share insights across the organization. But with Snowpark’s library of runtime tools for building analytics applications, the team no longer needs both. Now, Bond manages and analyzes its data using Snowflake to create a collaborative platform for internal and external clients at scale — saving both time and the cost of paying for data ingress and egress.

