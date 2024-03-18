Why a Solid Data Foundation Is the Key to Successful Gen AI

Think back just a few years ago when most enterprises were either planning or just getting started on their cloud journeys. The pandemic hit and, virtually overnight, the need to radically change ways of working pushed those cloud journeys into overdrive. Cost-effective adaptability was essential. And the companies that could scale up or scale down quickly were the ones that navigated the pandemic successfully. Migrating to the cloud made that possible.

Today, game-changing benefits of generative AI are creating a renewed impetus to act just as fast and decisively. This time it’s all about ensuring that the data and the platform where it’s processed are ready for the new AI models.

But there’s still a long way to go in an environment where the volume, velocity and complexity of data and data types is constantly increasing. By 2025 it’s estimated that there will be 7 petabytes of data generated every day compared with “just” 2.3 petabytes daily in 2021. And it’s not just any type of data. The majority of it (80%) is now estimated to be unstructured data such as images, videos, and documents — a resource from which enterprises are still not getting much value.