Today, we’re excited to announce the general availability of the Snowflake Native App Framework on AWS and Azure!

We’ve seen incredible momentum around Snowflake Native Apps. More than 90 Snowflake Native Apps are currently available in Snowflake Marketplace. You can purchase, install and run Snowflake Native Apps—ranging from connectors to clean rooms—directly in your Snowflake account.

The Snowflake Native App Framework represents a revolutionary approach to building and distributing apps. Because Snowflake Native Apps run within the customer’s Snowflake account, the customer doesn’t need to move or copy their data, which increases security and helps maintain governance controls.

Builders who have made their Snowflake Native Apps available in Snowflake Marketplace are seeing accelerated time to market and revenue growth. Here are a few examples:

“Snowflake Native Apps empower software service providers like MDO to seamlessly deploy applications directly within Snowflake,”” says Patrick Howerter, Co-Founder and CEO of My Data Outlet (MDO). “This streamlined approach facilitates smooth delivery to our customers without the need for extensive coordination with clients' various departments. We successfully onboarded several large hedge funds and asset managers, bringing us close to achieving an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $1 million within a year of launching our Snowflake Native App. Looking ahead, we project significant growth in 2024.” Check out MDO on Snowflake Marketplace.

“We launched our Financial & Economic Essentials Snowflake Native App and we think this is just the beginning,” says Alexander Izydorczyk, Founder and CEO of Cybersyn, a Snowflake affiliate. “We are super excited about it because it’s another content set we can distribute and monetize through Snowflake Marketplace.” Browse Cybersyn’s data products on Snowflake Marketplace.

“Maxa’s mission is to reinvent the way ERP insights are made and consumed. Maxa is built on the Snowflake Native App Framework, with an accessible Streamlit UI — effortlessly scaling while ensuring security, auditability and governance of insights,” says Raphael Steinman, Co-CEO of Maxa. “Since the launch of Snowflake Native Apps in June 2023, Maxa has doubled its business in just a few months,” adds Alexis Steinman, Co-CEO of Maxa. Check out Maxa on Snowflake Marketplace.