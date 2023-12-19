The best marketing is truly data-driven, creating powerful product promotions and offers through an understanding of customer needs and preferences. But for many organizations, building this understanding is more akin to solving an ever-growing jigsaw puzzle (with no easy edge pieces!) than reading data insights from a beautiful dashboard.

Every customer store interaction, online transaction, form fill, event participation, chatbot response, text request, like, review, complaint, and click creates another fragment of data tagged by a variety of identifier “keys.” Those fragments must be consolidated, normalized, and analyzed consistently to match back to a unified, 360-degree customer profile and help marketers understand the best way to engage, personalize and influence their audience. It’s a potentially cumbersome and time-consuming process that too often requires moving or sharing access to sensitive customer data.

The search for an easier way to deploy identity resolution solutions sparked LiveRamp’s creation of some of the very first Snowflake Native Apps in 2022. And their customers liked what they saw, according to Erin Boelkens, VP of Product, Identity at LiveRamp.

“Our clients need to keep privacy at the forefront,” she says. “The Snowflake Native App Framework really helps them give their customers the reassurance that their data is not traveling across the internet, and that they’re able to do all of their data processing within their own environment.”