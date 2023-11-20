The enterprise app market has been growing faster than ever before, due to the recent spike in demand for AI / ML workloads. These new types of apps operate over large sets of data, have increasingly higher compute demands, require strict data privacy protections, provide very sophisticated web experiences, and need to be secure at all stages of their life cycles.

While such apps are being created at a very fast pace, there are two main challenges:

Many modern powerful apps utilize containers to package and use code; however, this typically requires data to be moved from protected environments, increasing data privacy and security risk. Meeting new enterprise customers and monetizing your product can be a challenge, especially when targeting enterprise customers.

Snowflake’s suite of app capabilities helps address these challenges, expanding the opportunities for enterprise app developers and streamlining app development. With the Snowflake Native App Framework (generally available soon on AWS and public preview soon on Azure), apps can be built, deployed and monetized to all Snowflake customers through Snowflake Marketplace. With support for Snowpark Container Services (integration in private preview), developers can now bring in existing containerized workloads for an accelerated dev cycle, or write app code in their preferred language, package it as a container, and execute it in a range of configurable hardware options, including GPUs, all within their Snowflake Native App.