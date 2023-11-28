Reinventing ERP Insights With Maxa and Snowflake Native Apps

The technical and manual labor required to make sense of ERP data and answer business analytical needs is intensive. These are complex systems with cryptic data relationships and schemas, which makes integrating their data with other data sources especially complex.

Many companies have multiple ERP systems—a common side effect of growth and M&A activities—which only exacerbates the issues. CFOs and their teams suffer through it, but it takes a lot of data wrangling, pipeline tools and Excel to get things done.

Maxa relieves that burden by translating all these different schemas into one universal schema, which is then automated so that your core enterprise analytics are delivered in a coherent stream. You now have data and pre-crunched analytics at your fingertips and ready to use, so you can make changes, comparisons and pivots when you’re on a Zoom call or in a boardroom, without requesting another update.

The Maxa team wrapped their data automation technology into a Snowflake Native App with a highly visual Streamlit UI that turns your financial and operational ERP insights into clear, easy-to-understand charts and graphics. Customers can install the app in their Snowflake account with a single click from Snowflake Marketplace.

The Snowflake Native App model simplifies the process for Maxa customers to use the technology on their own terms: in their own Snowflake environment, with strong governance and security, without moving their data or potentially facing another round of procurement approvals.

This is especially important for teams dealing with ERP data, which spans almost every sensitive-data category from financial and customer data to transaction data. The fact that executive and finance teams can bring the Maxa native app to their data and use it within their own Snowflake environment with their own security policies makes everyone feel more comfortable—and more interested in leveraging their data in new ways.

But what’s the impact for a real company that wants solid financial and operations insights but is facing a tangle of disconnected systems? The story of Hart Print, a pioneer in digital printing on aluminum cans, illustrates the real-world benefits of using a Snowflake Native App: speed, security and accessibility.