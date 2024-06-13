The journey toward achieving a robust data platform that secures all your data in one place can seem like a daunting one. But at Snowflake, we’re committed to making the first step the easiest — with seamless, cost-effective data ingestion to help bring your workloads into the AI Data Cloud with ease.

Snowflake is launching native integrations with some of the most popular databases, including PostgreSQL and MySQL. With other ingestion improvements and our new database connectors, we are smoothing out the data ingestion process, making it radically simple and efficient to bring data to Snowflake. That means fewer tools and licenses, lower costs, and a more frictionless experience for your organization.

Like any first step, data ingestion is a critical foundational block. Ingestion with Snowflake should feel like a breeze. Given the many different ways to ingest data, in this blog we will walk through the various methods, calling out the latest announcements and improvements we've made.