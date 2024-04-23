Ensono Cuts Costs with Snowflake Connector for ServiceNow

If you’re a Snowflake customer using ServiceNow’s popular SaaS application to manage your digital workloads, data integration is about to get a lot easier — and less costly.

Snowflake has announced the general availability of the Snowflake Connector for ServiceNow, available on Snowflake Marketplace. The connector provides immediate access to up-to-date ServiceNow data without the need to manually integrate against API endpoints. With just a few clicks, you can get ServiceNow data directly in your Snowflake account and combine it with other data sources, including ERP, HR and CRM systems. Once configured, the data will automatically refresh based on your desired frequency.

Additionally, because the Snowflake Connector for ServiceNow is a Snowflake Native App built in the Data Cloud using the Snowflake Native App Framework, it leverages Snowflake’s built-in security and simplified governance capabilities. Customers get a fully managed service with no additional access fees set by Snowflake.

Ensono, a managed service provider and technology adviser, joined the initial preview phase of the Snowflake Connector for ServiceNow and began using it as part of its customer portal and data warehouse modernization project (watch their Show Me Your Architecture webinar here). The company was able to work with the connector throughout the course of the project, and its ease of use and ability to streamline data delivery helped Ensono achieve a remarkable 30% reduction in costs compared to the prior solution. Here’s how.