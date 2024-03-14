“SNP developed SNP Glue to unlock SAP data from SAP ECC, SAP S/4HANA and SAP BW sources so it could be used for other purposes, in whatever cloud or analytics platform they require,” says Joe Bartoletti, Head of Global SNP Glue GTM at SNP Group.

Glue provides a simple, direct way for organizations with SAP systems to quickly and securely ingest SAP data into Snowflake. It sits on the application layer within SAP, which makes almost any structured data accessible and available for change data capture (CDC). Snowpipe Streaming allows Glue to get the data across to Snowflake very quickly.

To improve the last mile of this process, SNP built a Snowflake Native App, called SNP Glue Connector for SAP. This native SAP connector cost-optimizes the ingestion of streaming SAP data volumes into Snowflake so customers can get near real-time data from SAP at a granular level, without unwanted transformations.

SNP designed its Snowflake Native App to tackle the tedious and potentially expensive process of merging highly changing ERP data within Snowflake. It also gives organizations a view of the combined changed data, committed data and data within Snowflake. Customers can process changed data once or twice a day — or at whatever cadence they prefer — to the main table. SNP has been able to provide customers with a 10x cost reduction in Snowflake data processing associated with SAP data ingestion.

“SNP Glue Connector for SAP puts the merge logic into an application wrapper, getting rid of the spaghetti code that customers previously used to address the ingestion and merge issues,” explains Bartoletti. “We now have an optimized connection so you can stream data over, drop it in Snowflake, and it’s immediately available at scale.”

The benefits of SNP Glue Connector for SAP fall into three main categories: