05/06/25 | 29 MIN
The AI-Driven Enterprise Advantage with Teresa Tung, Global Data Capabilities Lead at Accenture
Episode Overview
In this episode, Dana Gardner, Principal Analyst at Interarbor Solutions is joined by Teresa Tung, Global Data Capabilities Lead at Accenture. They discuss how enterprises can accelerate and broaden the application of data to attain more business value through agentic AI, the pivotal role of proprietary data as a competitive advantage, and the need for data practitioners to adapt to new responsibilities involving data quality and AI agent interaction.
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GUESTS
Global lead of Data Capability developing vision, assets, and talent. Most prolific inventor at Accenture with 225+ patents and patent applications. Specializes in bridging the "enterprise gap" taking innovation from startups, academia, digital natives and making it work at enterprise scale and with enterprise requirements. Ph.D. from UC Berkeley.
Dana Gardner is president and principal analyst at Interarbor Solutions, an enterprise IT analysis, market research, and consulting firm. Gardner, a leading identifier of software and cloud productivity trends and new IT business growth opportunities, honed his skills and refined his insights as an industry analyst, pundit, and news editor covering the emerging software development and enterprise infrastructure arenas for the last 18 years.Gardner tracks and analyzes a critical set of enterprise software technologies and business development issues: Cloud computing, SOA, business process management, business intelligence, next-generation data centers, and application lifecycle optimization. His specific interests include Enterprise 2.0 and social media, cloud standards and security, as well as integrated marketing technologies and techniques.Gardner is a former senior analyst at Yankee Group and Aberdeen Group, and a former editor-at-large and founding online news editor at InfoWorld. He is a former news editor at IDG News Service, Digital News & Review, and Design News.
SPONSORED BY SNOWFLAKE
Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 10,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).