AWS
Available in 20+ AWS regions, including China and GovCloud. AWS Marketplace eligible.
Run on the infrastructure and cloud services you trust without leaving Snowflake.
Find Snowflake on your cloud marketplace
Overview
A consistent Snowflake experience across clouds and regions worldwide
Marketplace Procurement
Streamline procurement with Snowflake on the AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft marketplaces. Simplify contracting, accelerate security reviews and consolidate spend for deeper discounts.
Find Snowflake on your cloud marketplace
Draw down on your AWS, Azure or Google Cloud commitments, access potential discounts and get the most from your spend.
Onboard faster with pre-approved, standardized terms that streamline legal reviews.
Run your business confidently with Snowflake solutions pre-vetted for security and compliance on your chosen cloud.
Reduce operational overhead by receiving a single, unified bill from your cloud provider that includes your Snowflake usage.
Cost savings
Capacity drawdown
Put your pre-committed cloud spend towards Snowflake, transforming existing budget into immediate value.
Lower TCO
Reduce operational overhead with simpler billing, less legal friction and streamlined management.
Discounts
Unlock deeper discounts by consolidating Snowflake with other cloud investments.
Cross-cloud benefits
Avoid vendor lock-in. Operate across clouds and regions with consistent governance and near-zero disruption.
Solutions and Integrations
Choose the right model and tool for the job.
Innovate on a foundation built for the future.
Access, share and use data anywhere with Apache Iceberg open formats.
News and announcements
Partners
The most common questions about Snowflake’s cloud and AI partners, answered here.
Yes. While most Snowflake Cortex AI features are available in cloud regions globally, specific high-performance AI services may roll out in select regions first.
Inference — whether using Snowflake or partner models — occurs within Snowflake's governed perimeter. Snowflake does not use your data to train or fine-tune models for other customers.
Snowflake's decoupled storage, compute and services layers — combined with capabilities such as cross-cloud data sharing and replication — allow workloads and data to operate across clouds.
Yes. When customers buy Snowflake through the cloud marketplaces, Snowflake is eligible for commitment drawdown. Talk to your account representative for more details.
Yes. If your account is in a region where a specific model is not yet available, you can use cross-region inference. Once enabled, Snowflake automatically processes your requests in other regions while applying the Snowflake governance and security standards you expect.
Using Cortex AI's security, efficiency and performance, customers are increasingly centralizing their AI agents and systems within Snowflake. These agents integrate with external cloud services via APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) to deliver insights to end users and downstream systems.
While the Cortex Code CLI is optimized for Snowflake-native development, its versatility extends to deploying services across multi-cloud platforms. For teams already using third-party code assistants, the CLI integrates via MCP or Skills, allowing developers to execute Snowflake-centric tasks without leaving their existing cloud workflows.