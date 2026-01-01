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Partners/
Cloud Partners

Snowflake Cloud Partners

Run on the infrastructure and cloud services you trust without leaving Snowflake.

Find Snowflake on your cloud marketplace

AWS Marketplace
Google Cloud Marketplace
Microsoft Marketplace logo
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PRESS RELEASE

Snowflake Expands AWS Collaboration with $6B Commitment to Accelerate Enterprise Agentic AI Adoption

Overview

A consistent Snowflake experience across clouds and regions

Cloud Service Providers

A consistent Snowflake experience across clouds and regions worldwide

Marketplace Procurement

Save time, money and operational overhead with your cloud service provider’s marketplaces

Streamline procurement with Snowflake on the AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft marketplaces. Simplify contracting, accelerate security reviews and consolidate spend for deeper discounts.

Find Snowflake on your cloud marketplace

AWS Marketplace
Google Cloud
Microsoft Marketplace logo

Maximize cloud investments

Draw down on your AWS, Azure or Google Cloud commitments, access potential discounts and get the most from your spend.

Simplify procurement

Onboard faster with pre-approved, standardized terms that streamline legal reviews.

Tap into validated solutions

Run your business confidently with Snowflake solutions pre-vetted for security and compliance on your chosen cloud.

Consolidate billing

Reduce operational overhead by receiving a single, unified bill from your cloud provider that includes your Snowflake usage.

Cost savings

Do more with the cloud you have

Capacity drawdown

Put your pre-committed cloud spend towards Snowflake, transforming existing budget into immediate value.

Lower TCO

Reduce operational overhead with simpler billing, less legal friction and streamlined management.

Discounts

Unlock deeper discounts by consolidating Snowflake with other cloud investments.

Cross-cloud benefits

Easily operate across clouds and regions

Avoid vendor lock-in. Operate across clouds and regions with consistent governance and near-zero disruption.

Explore the Snowflake Platform
AWS Azure Google Cloud

Solutions and Integrations

Securely integrate Snowflake with your existing cloud services

AI versatility

Choose the right model and tool for the job.

Gemini 3 logo
Get started with Google Gemini in Cortex
Gemini 3 logo
Try Snowflake Cortex Agents for Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Teams
Amazing Quick logo
Build a multi-agent architecture with Amazon Quick Suite

Industry transformation

Innovate on a foundation built for the future.

SAP logo
Unify SAP and Snowflake data on AWS
Azure logo
Strengthen your supply chain with Microsoft Azure
AWS logo
Modernize fleet analytics using AWS services

True interoperability

Access, share and use data anywhere with Apache Iceberg open formats.

Microsoft OneLake logo
Build an open lakehouse with Snowflake and Microsoft OneLake
AWS Glue logo
Get started with with Snowflake and AWS Glue
BigQuery logo
Connect Snowflake and Google BigQuery via Apache Iceberg

News and  announcements

The latest news from cloud and AI model partners

Partners

Frequently Asked Questions

The most common questions about Snowflake’s cloud and AI partners, answered here.

Yes. While most Snowflake Cortex AI features are available in cloud regions globally, specific high-performance AI services may roll out in select regions first.

Inference — whether using Snowflake or partner models — occurs within Snowflake's governed perimeter. Snowflake does not use your data to train or fine-tune models for other customers.

Snowflake's decoupled storage, compute and services layers — combined with capabilities such as cross-cloud data sharing and replication — allow workloads and data to operate across clouds.

Yes. When customers buy Snowflake through the cloud marketplaces, Snowflake is eligible for commitment drawdown. Talk to  your account representative for more details. 

Yes. If your account is in a region where a specific model is not yet available, you can use cross-region inference. Once enabled, Snowflake automatically processes your requests in other regions while applying the Snowflake governance and security standards you expect.

Using Cortex AI's security, efficiency and performance, customers are increasingly centralizing their AI agents and systems within Snowflake. These agents integrate with external cloud services via APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) to deliver insights to end users and downstream systems.

 

While the Cortex Code CLI is optimized for Snowflake-native development, its versatility extends to deploying services across multi-cloud platforms. For teams already using third-party code assistants, the CLI integrates via MCP or Skills, allowing developers to execute Snowflake-centric tasks without leaving their existing cloud workflows.

Where Data Does More

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