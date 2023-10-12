Measuring and reducing Scope 3 emissions is an ever-growing requirement for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) around the world. But how can you minimize Scope 3 if you don’t know the impact? Our Digital Carbon Footprint Optimization catalyst enables CSPs to lower Scope 3 emissions in their product offerings by empowering customers to make lower carbon choices. Leveraging Amdocs’ Catalog, real-time data, AI and generative AI, CSPs can now build more sustainable offerings and provide consumers with ongoing data and analytics based on carbon emissions (CO 2 ).

For example, a standard smartphone battery consumes 14.46 watt-hours of energy every 24 hours, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE 2020). And, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the carbon emissions for each smartphone are about 8.22 x 1,000,000 metric tons annually. There are more than 300 million smartphones in the United States alone. At this rate, smartphones generate nearly 2,500 metric tons of CO 2 per day in the U.S. alone. This daily figure translates to 900,000 metric tons of CO 2 per year from smartphone charging. As a comparison, an average car emits 4.6 metric tons of CO 2 per year. Multiply this by the 6.92 billion smartphone users worldwide today and the impact is tremendous.