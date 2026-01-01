Etam Turns Data Into Value, Providing Insights at Speed and Scale With Snowflake

Since 1916 Etam has operated with a single goal in mind: to make women feel free to be themselves. From its origins, selling synthetic silk stockings to women entering the workforce, to the present day, bringing to market a range of lingerie, swimwear and clothing products, Etam has long placed craftsmanship, beautiful materials and innovation at its heart. The fashion brand has always catered to the modern woman, today offering everything from runway wear and sustainable lace to a line dedicated to post-mastectomy patients.

To be a company focused on serving an evolving world, Etam has also needed to evolve with it — whether that be in product design or business strategy. It has realized, as all retailers have, that data is integral to its success, but the company lacked a central strategy that historically made it difficult to turn data into value. Sophie Buresi, Data Director at Etam, is on a mission to change that.

“Data is really important to all our business teams,” she says. “Everyone from style, to purchasing, to retail and logistics uses it — but we’ve never had a real, unified strategy.”

With more data sources than ever at Etam’s disposal, Buresi set out to oversee the company’s data transformation, and in 2023 she placed Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud at its heart.