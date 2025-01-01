BMW Group Brings Extra Horsepower to its Operational Data Workloads With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud

For many of the use cases in CDH, BMW relies on a mix of AWS infrastructure and Apache Iceberg tables to deliver high performance and flexibility. “We have a strong partnership with Amazon Web Services, and AWS tools meet the needs of the majority of our use cases,” explains Ruben Simon, Head of Product Management, Cloud Data Hub at BMW Group.

However, the CDH team found some use cases, particularly those involving large operational datasets, could benefit from a different data approach. “For operational use cases, we needed very fast compute, and Snowflake came out ahead of the competition. We decided to integrate Snowflake into the CDH for this reason.”

Now with the AI Data Cloud as a key component of its data foundation, BMW Group can deliver high levels of performance for large data workloads. For example, the company’s service data — housed in a massive data lake containing vehicle service and repair transaction data from over the last decade — now runs on Snowflake. With Snowflake’s compute power behind it, dealerships and garages can almost instantly bring up service histories for customers. This means dealership staff can get work more efficiently and get the information they need faster, and customers get speedier services and repairs.

While Iceberg offers a better cost-benefit balance for simple workloads on single tables, the CDH team has quickly found that Snowflake can deliver high performance at a lower cost on more complex workloads. “As it’s a premium compute resource, we assumed Snowflake would be more expensive, but we’re actually saving costs on heavy-compute workloads,” says Ruben Simon. On its service data workloads, BMW Group has reduced average costs by 25% with Snowflake compared to its legacy platform.

Snowflake also offers a simple interface and easy configuration for users. While AWS tools require users to configure roles, Snowflake instances can be deployed in just a few clicks. The CDH team worked closely with Snowflake to further lower the barrier to entry in the AI Data Cloud and make it easy for users to get started. This may explain why the uptake has been so rapid, with more than 60 CDH use cases — spanning sales and service to supply chain — up and running on Snowflake in just 18 months.