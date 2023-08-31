Unifying Iceberg Tables on Snowflake

Updates have been made since the original publishing of this blog post. For the latest information about Snowflake’s support for Apache Iceberg, please see here.

Apache Iceberg continues to grow in popularity as the industry standard for open table formats. Because of its leading ecosystem of diverse adopters, contributors and commercial offerings, Iceberg helps prevent storage lock-in and eliminates the need to move or copy tables between different systems, which often translates to lower compute and storage costs for your overall data stack.

With your invaluable feedback, we have made significant progress in improving our Iceberg offering, now available in private preview. With this release comes performance improvements, new concepts, new features and changes to how Snowflake can fit into an architecture with Iceberg:

Unifying Iceberg Tables: Instead of two separate table types for Iceberg, we are combining Iceberg External Tables and Native Iceberg Tables into one table type with a similar user experience. You can easily configure your Iceberg catalog to match the capabilities you need.

Instead of two separate table types for Iceberg, we are combining Iceberg External Tables and Native Iceberg Tables into one table type with a similar user experience. You can easily configure your Iceberg catalog to match the capabilities you need. Improved performance: Iceberg Tables managed by Snowflake now offer similar performance to ingested Snowflake-format tables, and Iceberg Tables managed by an external catalog perform over 2x better than Iceberg External Tables.

Iceberg Tables managed by Snowflake now offer similar performance to ingested Snowflake-format tables, and Iceberg Tables managed by an external catalog perform over 2x better than Iceberg External Tables. Catalog Integration: Our newly developed Catalog Integration feature allows you to seamlessly plug Snowflake into other Iceberg catalogs tracking table metadata.

In this blog post, we’ll dive into the details of these features and the benefits for customers.