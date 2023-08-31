Blog/Steve Herbert
Director, Engineering
Steve Herbert
Steve Herbert leads the Engineering organization focused on the Data Lake Interoperability Platform at Snowflake. Steve's role includes a focus on open source communities and technologies like Apache Iceberg and Apache Polaris. With over 20 years of leadership experience, Herbert also previously led various Engineering organizations in Microsoft Azure, focusing on domains including databases, big data, and data governance.
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JUN 04, 2026Core Platform
Iceberg Summit 2026: The Adoption Question Is Settled. Now What?
Danica Fine +2
DEC 04, 2023Data Engineering
Build an Open Data Lakehouse with Iceberg Tables, Now in Public Preview
Ron Ortloff +3
AUG 31, 2023Product and Technology
Unifying Iceberg Tables on Snowflake
Ron Ortloff +1