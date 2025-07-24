Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) are critical practices in modern software development that facilitate rapid and reliable application delivery. CI involves regularly merging code changes from multiple contributors into a shared repository, with automated tests identifying issues early in the development cycle. CD builds on CI by automating the deployment process, ensuring the swift and dependable release of new features and updates.

CI and CD have a significant impact on software development, fostering collaboration and accountability, reducing integration problems and improving code quality. Implementing a CI/CD pipeline allows organizations to achieve shorter release cycles, higher efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction. Automation of testing and deployment processes minimizes human error, allowing developers to focus on writing code rather than managing releases.

It's vital to differentiate between CI, CD and continuous deployment. While CI focuses on integrating code changes, CD encompasses both automated deployment and maintaining software in a deployable state. Continuous deployment goes a step further by automatically deploying every change that passes automated tests into production. Understanding these distinctions is key to effectively leveraging CI/CD practices within your development workflows.