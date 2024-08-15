Nipun Sehrawat

Nipun is a Principal Engineer and Tech Lead in the AI organization at Snowflake. At Snowflake, Nipun has built several Agentic products like Cortex Analyst and CoCo Excel, in addition to making fundamental contributions to large scale systems such as Snowflake’s query execution engine, Spark, and Cortex Search. Previously, Nipun was a Staff Software Engineer at Google, where he developed a framework for building large scale serving systems, which now powers Google Search, Ads and AI training infrastructure Pathways. Prior to Google, Nipun was a Founding Engineer at ThoughtSpot, an AI-powered analytics platform, where he built several foundational systems of the product. He holds an MS from UIUC and a BS from IIT Guwahati.