C&A Builds a Data-Driven Fashion Empire on Snowflake’s Data Cloud

See how C&A uses Snowflake’s Data Cloud to accelerate reporting, democratize data access, and gain the insights needed to keep pace with the fast-moving world of fashion.

With over 1,300 stores in 17 European countries and more than 27,000 employees, C&A is one of Europe’s leading fashion retailers. Every day, C&A welcomes millions of visitors to its stores in Europe and to its online shop. C&A offers quality and long-lasting fashion at affordable prices for all.

Over the last few years the company has been on a modernization journey. This has seen C&A grow its online business, scaling its efforts on marketplaces such as Amazon, creating an exclusive membership for its most loyal consumers, and digitizing its supply chains.

The company has even developed a set of focus areas—its One C&A Growth Plan—to guide its future growth and profitability. With the consumer centered at the heart of this initiative, C&A hopes to transform what and how it serves its customers, including how the company meets and engages them.

“Becoming digital creates data, which in turn feeds more digitalization, so we’re starting to see that flywheel at work,” said Mark Stevens, Chief Technology Officer at C&A. “That’s really driving the need for high scalability, agility and speed in how we access our data and use it to create value.”

The company’s existing infrastructure, built on Teradata, struggled to keep up with C&A’s ambitions. It would regularly miss reporting SLAs during crunch times, which limited productivity and restricted insight. But there were other issues, too.

“The cost was intensive, and because it was an on-premises machine it wasn’t extendable or flexible,” said Rembert Schuster, C&A’s Domain Lead for Data and Analytics. “Plus, all the administrative stuff was very heavy. We had to do a lot in terms of maintenance and updating.”