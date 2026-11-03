A dashboard reports one figure for net revenue, an analyst reports another, and an AI agent returns a third. When every team calculates "net revenue" in a different way and there’s no record of which version is official, even a perfectly governed agent can return an answer that nobody agrees on.

Business Ontology (public preview soon) is the newest addition to Snowflake Horizon Context. It gives organizations one governed place to record what their core business concepts mean, independent of any specific data structure. Business Ontology is also part of a unified approach to context governance: Snowflake Cortex Sense (public preview soon) finds context across your data, Business Ontology makes it authoritative, and Snowflake Semantic Views turn it into governed, consistent metrics.

Thanks to Cortex Sense, you can bootstrap Business Ontology from existing context within Snowflake, giving analysts a starting point for defining concepts and how they relate across teams. Once created, the people who own the concepts can approve their definitions. As business context evolves, Cortex Sense can suggest definitions, but the human owner controls the process of making them official.

You also don’t need to rebuild a glossary from scratch for Business Ontology. Organizations that keep definitions in a third-party catalog or a spreadsheet can migrate them with guided glossary import in a single session with Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake's coding agent. The import pulls out domains, candidate terms, relationships and linked data assets, and marks each one as a draft for its owner to approve through the steward approval workflow.

Each approved definition connects to semantic views, tables and views across teams and domains, so agents in finance, sales and support will all work from the same meaning. When a difference is intentional, such as a metric defined differently by region, Business Ontology keeps each version as an approved definition, labeled with where and when it applies. Meanwhile, Semantic Views run the approved logic when a question comes in.

Besides helping to keep governed context consistent and fresh, Cortex Sense also brings that context into the agent interaction itself, so agents are useful from the moment they're launched. When Cortex Sense infers something that conflicts with an approved definition, agents will use the approved definition and Cortex Sense learns from the experience.

Horizon Context creates a connected foundation for Business Ontology by collecting, enriching and activating context across the data estate. Its out-of-the-box connectors gather schemas, query logs, dashboard definitions and usage signals from sources like Tableau, Power BI, dbt, SQL Server and PostgreSQL. Horizon Context enriches that metadata with end-to-end lineage, tags, AI-generated descriptions and popularity signals.

Read our blog post about Business Ontology for more details.