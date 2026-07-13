Apache Ossie (Incubating): The New Name for Open Semantic Interchange

Apache Ossie is currently undergoing incubation at The Apache Software Foundation (ASF).

If you've been following the Open Semantic Interchange project, the open specification for semantic layer and ontology, there's an important update. The project has been accepted into the Apache Incubator under a new name: Apache Ossie (Incubating).

The spec, the community and the mission haven't changed, but the name, governance home and long-term trajectory have.

Why the new name?

You may know this project as Open Semantic Interchange, or OSI. As the community prepared for incubation, the next step in the project's open source journey, they decided to rename the project "Ossie" to avoid confusion with other projects in the open source ecosystem that share the OSI acronym.

The mascot is a kangaroo carrying semantic metadata in its pouch as it hops between systems in the data stack.

Going forward:

The project is Apache Ossie (Incubating)

References to "OSI" as a project name are historical

The specification and the YAML-based format for defining metrics, dimensions and relationships are unchanged

If you've been building on Open Semantic Interchange, nothing breaks. The name changed, but the spec didn't.

What is Ossie?

Ossie is an open specification for both semantic layer and ontology. It defines a vendor-neutral format for expressing business metrics, dimensions and their relationships as well as broader business concepts and rules. It allows any tool — whether BI platforms, query engines or AI agents — to consume and produce semantic definitions without loss of meaning.

The problem it solves is straightforward: The same business concept (say, "Monthly Active Users") is often defined inconsistently across an organization's CRM, data warehouse and BI tools. When a human analyst or an AI agent runs a query, they shouldn't have to guess which definition is correct. Ossie provides a shared, machine-readable format that encodes not just the data but the intent and business meaning behind it.