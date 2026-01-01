Blog/Tehzeeb Versey-Patel
Platform Product Marketing Lead, Snowflake
Tehzeeb Versey-Patel
Tehzeeb is a Platform Product Marketing Lead at Snowflake, driving the strategic GTM for core platform areas like compute, FinOps, Org 2.0 and Well-Architected Framework. Previously, she led the business for B2B SaaS data resilience solutions at Microsoft, including Microsoft 365 Backup and Archive. Her foundation includes diverse, impactful roles across technology, transportation and aerospace industries at FedEx. She specializes in translating complex technical capabilities into clear customer value.
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JUN 02, 2026Product and Technology
Adaptive Compute Delivers High Performance That Evolves with Your Workloads
Christine Avanessians +1
MAR 12, 2026Product and Technology
Accelerating FinOps: Transforming Reporting into Intelligent Systems with Cortex Code
Alex Landis +2
JAN 15, 2026Product and Technology
Is Your Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Strategy Enterprise-Ready?
Claire Peracchio +2
JAN 07, 2026Product and Technology
Modernizing Regulated Workloads with Snowflake Backups
Sid Ramadoss +1