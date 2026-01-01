Tehzeeb Versey-Patel

Tehzeeb is a Platform Product Marketing Lead at Snowflake, driving the strategic GTM for core platform areas like compute, FinOps, Org 2.0 and Well-Architected Framework. Previously, she led the business for B2B SaaS data resilience solutions at Microsoft, including Microsoft 365 Backup and Archive. Her foundation includes diverse, impactful roles across technology, transportation and aerospace industries at FedEx. She specializes in translating complex technical capabilities into clear customer value.