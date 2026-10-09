Building the Modern AI Infrastructure Stack with Cortex AI Gateway

Over the last few years, the enterprise AI stack has evolved into a sophisticated but fragmented and unwieldy ecosystem. It now encompasses everything including vector databases, monitoring systems and pipeline tuning, connected through a sprawling mix of coding agents, embedded agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers interfacing with enterprise systems — all supported by a model portfolio that shifts every few weeks. Different teams adopt pieces of the stack on different timelines, potentially creating a management and governance gap that can impact security.

In this fractured environment, few enterprises have the full context they need to accurately answer basic questions across these surfaces: Which models are we calling, who is calling them, what actions are they taking, and what is the associated cost?

The instinct in response is to restrict, but this isn’t a viable long-term solution. Hindering employees’ ability to use AI will only lead them to resort to unsanctioned AI tools, which amplifies the risk even further.

That gap isn’t a tooling problem; it’s a missing layer. The modern AI stack needs a control point that sits between every AI client and the enterprise systems they reach. Cortex AI Gateway (public preview3) addresses this by acting as that centralized control plane, providing the unified visibility, governance and oversight that this modern, multifaceted infrastructure requires. In our view, six elements are nonnegotiable in the modern enterprise’s AI infrastructure stack:

Unified, governed inference

Dynamic model routing

MCP and tool governance

Central observability

Security policies and guardrails

Cost governance and controls

Now in public preview, Cortex AI Gateway gives platform teams one place to grant access to models and MCP servers, attribute and control spend, and see what AI has done on behalf of their users. Application teams get a single endpoint to build against. Let’s take a look at how it maps onto each layer of the stack.