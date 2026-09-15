Every enterprise executive faces the same fundamental tension when deploying AI: how to give teams the freedom to innovate while ensuring a single runaway process doesn't result in a five-figure AI bill.
When AI access is unrestricted, a single developer triggering an agent loop or an analyst running an unoptimized prompt across a million-row table can unexpectedly drain a department's monthly budget in a single afternoon. The traditional solution — restricting access to a small group of approved users — protects margins but can stall business transformation.
Per-user quotas, now generally available in Snowflake, are designed to eliminate this trade-off.
Instead of an enterprise having to choose between financial risk and slow innovation, per-user quotas provide automated, individual-level spend guardrails. Every user gets the access they need, while finance and platform teams gain the confidence that costs remain predictable, controlled and scalable.
The business impact of per-user quotas
Traditional cost controls (such as aggregate team budgets) monitor total spending for an entire department or warehouse. While effective for macrolevel tracking, aggregate budgets have a critical blind spot: They show you that a team overspent, but not who did it or why until after the bill arrives.
Per-user quotas flip this model from reactive tracking to proactive protection:
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Operational Dimension
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Before Per-User Quotas
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With Per-User Quotas (GA)
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Financial Risk
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One runaway script or prompt drains a team's entire monthly budget.
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Isolate and restrict overages with granular daily and monthly limits.
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Access Model
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Access is restricted to select power users to prevent surprise costs.
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Universal self-service provides access across the entire organization.
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Administrative Burden
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FinOps spends hours hunting down user attribution after a cost spike.
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Automated block enforcement and user notifications make it easy.
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User Experience
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Users are kept in the dark until access is manually revoked.
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Proactive alerts nudge users to self-correct before hitting limits.
Protect your margins with block enforcement
A key enabler for scaling AI safely is block enforcement, which allows a quota to act as an automated “circuit breaker” when usage reaches an overload point. This allows for:
Targeted containment: If a user hits their daily or monthly limit on a governed AI service, their access to that specific service is automatically paused until the next cycle.
Limited collateral damage: Restricting one user's AI access never disrupts their standard warehouse compute or impacts anyone else on the team. Access lifts automatically when the new cycle begins — no manual IT support tickets required.
Fast enforcements: Tracking against users spend happens in minutes including for in flight requests and queries which means overspend is caught in a timely manner.
Tailored value across your organization for every user persona
Per-user quotas deliver value across every tier of the business:
- For CFOs and FinOps leaders: Gain near-absolute budget predictability. Combining daily limits (to catch single-day burst anomalies) with monthly ceilings prevents individual outliers from jeopardizing high-level financial goals.
- For platform and enterprise IT: Experience seamless administration at scale. Quotas leverage Snowflake user tags, and these tags integrate seamlessly with SCIM identity providers (such as Microsoft Entra ID or Okta) so tags can be automatically applied as users are onboarded to Snowflake. For quota administration, admins can use SQL, Snowsight UI or Snowflake CoCo, enabling them to use their preferred method for administration.
- For business analysts and developers: Enjoy psychological security. Engineers and business teams can experiment freely with Cortex AI Functions, Cortex Agents, Snowflake CoCo and Snowflake CoWork, knowing they have clear personal safety nets that prevent accidental overspending.
Complete flexibility across compute and AI domains
Per-user quotas offer granular coverage across both platform compute and AI services, allowing organizations to calibrate limits based on specific risk profiles. For instance, the quotas provide coverage for the following services:
Warehouse compute: Track query execution credits at the individual level.
Cortex AI Functions: Govern Snowflake Cortex AI’s SQL functions (such as AI_COMPLETE, AI_SUMMARIZE and AI_TRANSLATE).
Cortex Agents and CoWork: Control operational credits used across agent workflows and collaborative business tools.
Snowflake CoCo: Manage developer assistant credit usage across Snowsight UI, CLI and desktop environments.
Because platform compute and AI features use different credit structures, limits are set independently. You can set conservative caps on high-velocity AI functions while providing generous limits for standard daily queries.
How quotas complement your FinOps stack
Per-user quotas are part of a complete, multilayered cost governance framework within Snowflake that includes:
Snowflake Budgets: Provide macrolevel visibility and aggregate tracking across teams, projects and cost centers.
Per-user quotas: Provide microlevel enforcement and individual guardrails to prevent outlier spend.
Snowflake CoCo (cost intelligence skill): Allows administrators to query, set up and manage quotas using conversational natural language instead of writing SQL.
Snowsight: Allows administrators to set up and manage quotas using a simple user interface workflow.
SQL: Allows administrators the option to use SQL or create workflows and scripts to automate the quota creation and management process.
Accelerate your AI rollout today with per-user quotas
Cost controls shouldn't be a brake on innovation — they should be the foundation that makes fast execution possible. With per-user quotas, enterprise leaders can expand AI access universally, confident that users are backed by automated spend guardrails. Learn more:
Explore the Per-User Quotas Documentation for configuration details.
Review Access Control for Cost Management to set up administrator permissions.
Open Snowsight, use SQL or ask Snowflake CoCo to set up your first safety-net quota in minutes.