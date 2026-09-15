Every enterprise executive faces the same fundamental tension when deploying AI: how to give teams the freedom to innovate while ensuring a single runaway process doesn't result in a five-figure AI bill.

When AI access is unrestricted, a single developer triggering an agent loop or an analyst running an unoptimized prompt across a million-row table can unexpectedly drain a department's monthly budget in a single afternoon. The traditional solution — restricting access to a small group of approved users — protects margins but can stall business transformation.

Per-user quotas, now generally available in Snowflake, are designed to eliminate this trade-off.

Instead of an enterprise having to choose between financial risk and slow innovation, per-user quotas provide automated, individual-level spend guardrails. Every user gets the access they need, while finance and platform teams gain the confidence that costs remain predictable, controlled and scalable.