Blog/Radhika Janardanan
Senior Product Marketing Manager, Snowflake
Radhika Janardanan
Radhika currently leads Data and AI Security product marketing at Snowflake. In her prior experience at Microsoft, she contributed to multiple product and partner marketing initiatives across responsible AI, security, compliance and local data residency for Microsoft Cloud. She is passionate about transforming security from a barrier into a business accelerator, ensuring that the "digital workforce" of tomorrow is built on a secure and trusted AI foundation.