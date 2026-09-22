AI agents are changing the observability landscape, introducing new concerns about response quality and AI spend. An agent can complete a request without an error and still retrieve the wrong information or produce a low-quality response. Multistep workflows may include several prompts, tool calls, retrievals, retries and completions, making it difficult to determine where quality degraded and what drove token consumption and cost. Agents also produce more telemetry than traditional application requests, increasing the cost and complexity of retaining the data needed for investigation. To manage costs, teams often resort to sampling or dropping telemetry, leaving gaps when they need the data most.

Agent Observability (coming soon to private preview) in Observe by Snowflake is designed to tackle these emerging challenges. It enables teams to monitor, debug and improve AI agents and LLM applications by tracing how interactions unfold and connecting agent behavior with cost and quality.

Agent Observability will provide the instrumentation, metrics, tooling and UI teams need to debug agent interactions, isolate performance and quality issues, identify what drives AI spend and improve business outcomes. Built natively on Snowflake, Observe is designed to retain and analyze agent telemetry cost-effectively at scale. Teams can then correlate these operational signals with business data on Snowflake to understand which agents and workflows deliver meaningful outcomes, improve those that fall short and direct AI investment toward areas that create the most value.