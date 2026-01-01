CoCo Skills are built-in specialized workflows that allow CoCo to complete complex data and development tasks for you. These include things like:

Searching your data catalog

Generating and running SQL

Parsing dbt projects

Comparing datasets and validating outputs

You do not need to (although you can) invoke Skills manually. Simply describe what you want in natural language and CoCo automatically selects and coordinates the right tools. To learn more, explore Snowflake CoCo documentation.