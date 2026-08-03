A compute engine built for diverse AI workloads

Instead of forcing you to choose between overprovisioning for peak traffic or risking slowdowns, Adaptive Compute is designed to continuously adjust compute resources in response to changing workload demands. This helps maintain performance while reducing manual tuning, so your team can focus on delivering insights instead of managing warehouses. With today's launch expanding Adaptive Compute to select regions across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, you can extend these adaptive benefits across your multi-cloud environment.

Improved price-performance for variable workloads

Our latest improvements to Adaptive Compute deliver real-world price-performance gains for lower-concurrency and variable compute profile workloads, where demand fluctuates across the day or spikes unpredictably.

Compared to the Adaptive Compute version released in June 2026, customers may now see up to a 30% improvement in cost depending on the shape of the workload. That means Adaptive Compute is now an even more compelling choice for organizations with multiple types of demanding and dynamic workloads.