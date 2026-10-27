Data Mirroring Is GA: Your Postgres Data, in Snowflake, Without the Pipelines by Craig Kerstiens and Claire Peracchio Postgres data mirroring is generally available on AWS and Azure: set up a mirror in Snowsight, SQL, or CoCo, with $live views and a seven-day $changes feed. Oct 2026

Data Mirroring: How Snowflake Postgres Modernizes CDC by Marco Slot Data mirroring is now generally available. How push-based CDC, the meta log, and $live views make Postgres-to-Snowflake replication resilient, low cost, and transactionally consistent. Oct 2026

pg_lake 3.5: Universal Iceberg REST Catalog Support for Postgres by Richie Bachala pg_lake 3.5 reads Iceberg tables through REST catalogs beyond Polaris, including Lakekeeper and Nessie, with Unity Catalog support coming next. Oct 2026

Query Plan Hints in PostgreSQL 19: A New Postgres Feature You Will Probably Never Need by Elizabeth Christensen pg_plan_advice and pg_stash_advice bring query plan hints to Postgres 19, and why you should try ANALYZE, statistics, and indexes first. Sep 2026

Tom Lane on the Architectural Decisions That Shaped 30 Years of Postgres by Elizabeth Christensen An interview with Postgres core committer Tom Lane on process isolation, MVCC, write-ahead logging, and what's next. Sep 2026

What Is Happening with PostgreSQL 19? by Elizabeth Christensen Postgres 19 is delayed: which beta features were reverted, which are at risk, and what is still shipping. Sep 2026

What Should My Postgres Primary Key Be? by Elizabeth Christensen IDENTITY vs. SERIAL, UUIDv4 vs. UUIDv7, indexing foreign keys, and how key choices carry into analytics. Sep 2026

Your COUNT(DISTINCT) Is Too Slow: Approximations and Sampling in Postgres by Elizabeth Christensen Use TABLESAMPLE, HyperLogLog, and Apache DataSketches for fast approximate distinct counts and percentiles. Jul 2026

How We Pushed CDC Into Postgres and Turned Replication Into Clockwork by Marco Slot A deep dive into Snowflake Postgres data mirroring (now generally available): push-based CDC, transactional apply, and live views. Jul 2026

Looking Ahead to Postgres 19 by Craig Kerstiens REPACK CONCURRENTLY, logical replication improvements, and other features from the Postgres 19 beta. Partition split/merge and SQL/PGQ graph queries were later reverted from 19. Jun 2026

Millisecond Latency at Scale: Why Our ML Feature Store Runs on Snowflake Postgres by Craig Kerstiens and Claire Peracchio Why Snowflake's Online Feature Store is built on Snowflake Postgres, with benchmark results and customer use cases. Jun 2026

Snowflake Postgres Unifies Your Apps, Analytics and AI by Craig Kerstiens, Claire Peracchio and Christopher Heim Summit announcement of data mirroring and Postgres for your data lake, with customer results from Ericsson and SimCorp. Jun 2026

Graph Queries Across Billions of Rows with Postgres and Apache AGE by Elizabeth Christensen Use Apache AGE and pg_lake to run graph traversals across Iceberg tables without data movement. May 2026

Snowflake Postgres: Unify Postgres and Analytics by Elizabeth Christensen How Snowflake Postgres streamlines data movement and eliminates brittle ETL pipelines. May 2026

Get Started With the Postgres Command Line psql by Elizabeth Christensen A quick review of essential Postgres commands to get productive with psql. Apr 2026

Building a High-Performance Postgres Time Series Stack with Iceberg by Elizabeth Christensen Build a vendor-agnostic time series stack using Postgres extensions and Apache Iceberg for analytics. Mar 2026

Introducing pg_lake: Integrate Your Data Lakehouse with Postgres by Marco Slot How pg_lake bridges Postgres and Iceberg so Postgres can read and write lakehouse data. Mar 2026

Snowflake Postgres is Now Available in Public Preview by Craig Kerstiens Announcing the public preview of Snowflake Postgres with enterprise-ready features. Feb 2026

Postgres Vacuum Explained: Autovacuum, Bloat and Tuning by Elizabeth Christensen Deep dive into how VACUUM works, autovacuum tuning, and managing table bloat. Feb 2026

Postgres JSONB Columns and TOAST: A Performance Guide by Elizabeth Christensen Performance considerations for JSONB storage, TOAST behavior, and indexing strategies. Feb 2026

Meet the Team Behind Snowflake Postgres by Elizabeth Christensen The story of the Crunchy Data team and how they built Snowflake Postgres. Jan 2026