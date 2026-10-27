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Blogs
Postgres
Elizabeth Christensen
Blog posts about Postgres from the Snowflake engineering team.
|Title
|Summary
|Date
|Data Mirroring Is GA: Your Postgres Data, in Snowflake, Without the Pipelines by Craig Kerstiens and Claire Peracchio
|Postgres data mirroring is generally available on AWS and Azure: set up a mirror in Snowsight, SQL, or CoCo, with $live views and a seven-day $changes feed.
|Oct 2026
|Data Mirroring: How Snowflake Postgres Modernizes CDC by Marco Slot
|Data mirroring is now generally available. How push-based CDC, the meta log, and $live views make Postgres-to-Snowflake replication resilient, low cost, and transactionally consistent.
|Oct 2026
|pg_lake 3.5: Universal Iceberg REST Catalog Support for Postgres by Richie Bachala
|pg_lake 3.5 reads Iceberg tables through REST catalogs beyond Polaris, including Lakekeeper and Nessie, with Unity Catalog support coming next.
|Oct 2026
|Query Plan Hints in PostgreSQL 19: A New Postgres Feature You Will Probably Never Need by Elizabeth Christensen
|pg_plan_advice and pg_stash_advice bring query plan hints to Postgres 19, and why you should try ANALYZE, statistics, and indexes first.
|Sep 2026
|Tom Lane on the Architectural Decisions That Shaped 30 Years of Postgres by Elizabeth Christensen
|An interview with Postgres core committer Tom Lane on process isolation, MVCC, write-ahead logging, and what's next.
|Sep 2026
|What Is Happening with PostgreSQL 19? by Elizabeth Christensen
|Postgres 19 is delayed: which beta features were reverted, which are at risk, and what is still shipping.
|Sep 2026
|What Should My Postgres Primary Key Be? by Elizabeth Christensen
|IDENTITY vs. SERIAL, UUIDv4 vs. UUIDv7, indexing foreign keys, and how key choices carry into analytics.
|Sep 2026
|Your COUNT(DISTINCT) Is Too Slow: Approximations and Sampling in Postgres by Elizabeth Christensen
|Use TABLESAMPLE, HyperLogLog, and Apache DataSketches for fast approximate distinct counts and percentiles.
|Jul 2026
|How We Pushed CDC Into Postgres and Turned Replication Into Clockwork by Marco Slot
|A deep dive into Snowflake Postgres data mirroring (now generally available): push-based CDC, transactional apply, and live views.
|Jul 2026
|Looking Ahead to Postgres 19 by Craig Kerstiens
|REPACK CONCURRENTLY, logical replication improvements, and other features from the Postgres 19 beta. Partition split/merge and SQL/PGQ graph queries were later reverted from 19.
|Jun 2026
|Millisecond Latency at Scale: Why Our ML Feature Store Runs on Snowflake Postgres by Craig Kerstiens and Claire Peracchio
|Why Snowflake's Online Feature Store is built on Snowflake Postgres, with benchmark results and customer use cases.
|Jun 2026
|Snowflake Postgres Unifies Your Apps, Analytics and AI by Craig Kerstiens, Claire Peracchio and Christopher Heim
|Summit announcement of data mirroring and Postgres for your data lake, with customer results from Ericsson and SimCorp.
|Jun 2026
|Graph Queries Across Billions of Rows with Postgres and Apache AGE by Elizabeth Christensen
|Use Apache AGE and pg_lake to run graph traversals across Iceberg tables without data movement.
|May 2026
|Snowflake Postgres: Unify Postgres and Analytics by Elizabeth Christensen
|How Snowflake Postgres streamlines data movement and eliminates brittle ETL pipelines.
|May 2026
|Get Started With the Postgres Command Line psql by Elizabeth Christensen
|A quick review of essential Postgres commands to get productive with psql.
|Apr 2026
|Building a High-Performance Postgres Time Series Stack with Iceberg by Elizabeth Christensen
|Build a vendor-agnostic time series stack using Postgres extensions and Apache Iceberg for analytics.
|Mar 2026
|Introducing pg_lake: Integrate Your Data Lakehouse with Postgres by Marco Slot
|How pg_lake bridges Postgres and Iceberg so Postgres can read and write lakehouse data.
|Mar 2026
|Snowflake Postgres is Now Available in Public Preview by Craig Kerstiens
|Announcing the public preview of Snowflake Postgres with enterprise-ready features.
|Feb 2026
|Postgres Vacuum Explained: Autovacuum, Bloat and Tuning by Elizabeth Christensen
|Deep dive into how VACUUM works, autovacuum tuning, and managing table bloat.
|Feb 2026
|Postgres JSONB Columns and TOAST: A Performance Guide by Elizabeth Christensen
|Performance considerations for JSONB storage, TOAST behavior, and indexing strategies.
|Feb 2026
|Meet the Team Behind Snowflake Postgres by Elizabeth Christensen
|The story of the Crunchy Data team and how they built Snowflake Postgres.
|Jan 2026
|PostGIS Day 2025 Recap: AI, Lakehouses and Geospatial Community by Paul Ramsey
|Highlights from PostGIS Day 2025: spatial AI agents, lakehouse architectures, and industrial-scale deployments.
|Dec 2025
Updated Oct 27, 2026
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances