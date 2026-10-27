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Snowflake for Developers/Postgres/Blogs

Blogs

Postgres
Elizabeth Christensen
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Blog posts about Postgres from the Snowflake engineering team.

TitleSummaryDate
Data Mirroring Is GA: Your Postgres Data, in Snowflake, Without the Pipelines by Craig Kerstiens and Claire PeracchioPostgres data mirroring is generally available on AWS and Azure: set up a mirror in Snowsight, SQL, or CoCo, with $live views and a seven-day $changes feed.Oct 2026
Data Mirroring: How Snowflake Postgres Modernizes CDC by Marco SlotData mirroring is now generally available. How push-based CDC, the meta log, and $live views make Postgres-to-Snowflake replication resilient, low cost, and transactionally consistent.Oct 2026
pg_lake 3.5: Universal Iceberg REST Catalog Support for Postgres by Richie Bachalapg_lake 3.5 reads Iceberg tables through REST catalogs beyond Polaris, including Lakekeeper and Nessie, with Unity Catalog support coming next.Oct 2026
Query Plan Hints in PostgreSQL 19: A New Postgres Feature You Will Probably Never Need by Elizabeth Christensenpg_plan_advice and pg_stash_advice bring query plan hints to Postgres 19, and why you should try ANALYZE, statistics, and indexes first.Sep 2026
Tom Lane on the Architectural Decisions That Shaped 30 Years of Postgres by Elizabeth ChristensenAn interview with Postgres core committer Tom Lane on process isolation, MVCC, write-ahead logging, and what's next.Sep 2026
What Is Happening with PostgreSQL 19? by Elizabeth ChristensenPostgres 19 is delayed: which beta features were reverted, which are at risk, and what is still shipping.Sep 2026
What Should My Postgres Primary Key Be? by Elizabeth ChristensenIDENTITY vs. SERIAL, UUIDv4 vs. UUIDv7, indexing foreign keys, and how key choices carry into analytics.Sep 2026
Your COUNT(DISTINCT) Is Too Slow: Approximations and Sampling in Postgres by Elizabeth ChristensenUse TABLESAMPLE, HyperLogLog, and Apache DataSketches for fast approximate distinct counts and percentiles.Jul 2026
How We Pushed CDC Into Postgres and Turned Replication Into Clockwork by Marco SlotA deep dive into Snowflake Postgres data mirroring (now generally available): push-based CDC, transactional apply, and live views.Jul 2026
Looking Ahead to Postgres 19 by Craig KerstiensREPACK CONCURRENTLY, logical replication improvements, and other features from the Postgres 19 beta. Partition split/merge and SQL/PGQ graph queries were later reverted from 19.Jun 2026
Millisecond Latency at Scale: Why Our ML Feature Store Runs on Snowflake Postgres by Craig Kerstiens and Claire PeracchioWhy Snowflake's Online Feature Store is built on Snowflake Postgres, with benchmark results and customer use cases.Jun 2026
Snowflake Postgres Unifies Your Apps, Analytics and AI by Craig Kerstiens, Claire Peracchio and Christopher HeimSummit announcement of data mirroring and Postgres for your data lake, with customer results from Ericsson and SimCorp.Jun 2026
Graph Queries Across Billions of Rows with Postgres and Apache AGE by Elizabeth ChristensenUse Apache AGE and pg_lake to run graph traversals across Iceberg tables without data movement.May 2026
Snowflake Postgres: Unify Postgres and Analytics by Elizabeth ChristensenHow Snowflake Postgres streamlines data movement and eliminates brittle ETL pipelines.May 2026
Get Started With the Postgres Command Line psql by Elizabeth ChristensenA quick review of essential Postgres commands to get productive with psql.Apr 2026
Building a High-Performance Postgres Time Series Stack with Iceberg by Elizabeth ChristensenBuild a vendor-agnostic time series stack using Postgres extensions and Apache Iceberg for analytics.Mar 2026
Introducing pg_lake: Integrate Your Data Lakehouse with Postgres by Marco SlotHow pg_lake bridges Postgres and Iceberg so Postgres can read and write lakehouse data.Mar 2026
Snowflake Postgres is Now Available in Public Preview by Craig KerstiensAnnouncing the public preview of Snowflake Postgres with enterprise-ready features.Feb 2026
Postgres Vacuum Explained: Autovacuum, Bloat and Tuning by Elizabeth ChristensenDeep dive into how VACUUM works, autovacuum tuning, and managing table bloat.Feb 2026
Postgres JSONB Columns and TOAST: A Performance Guide by Elizabeth ChristensenPerformance considerations for JSONB storage, TOAST behavior, and indexing strategies.Feb 2026
Meet the Team Behind Snowflake Postgres by Elizabeth ChristensenThe story of the Crunchy Data team and how they built Snowflake Postgres.Jan 2026
PostGIS Day 2025 Recap: AI, Lakehouses and Geospatial Community by Paul RamseyHighlights from PostGIS Day 2025: spatial AI agents, lakehouse architectures, and industrial-scale deployments.Dec 2025
Updated Oct 27, 2026

This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances