Monitoring and Observability for Postgres
Postgres gives you three pillars of observability out of the box: system metrics from catalog views and the server itself, query performance data through extensions like
pg_stat_statements, and logs that capture slow queries, errors, and connection events. Together, these give you a complete picture of database health — from hardware resource usage to individual query behavior.
System Metrics
Postgres exposes system metrics through two complementary sources: the statistics catalog views (
pg_stat_* and
pg_statio_*) that track database-level activity, and the operating system metrics monitored by the server process itself.
Catalog Views (pg_stat_*)
The statistics collector aggregates data about table access, index usage, connections, and background processes. These views are queryable with standard SQL and reset on server restart (or manually with
pg_stat_reset()).
|View
|What It Tracks
pg_stat_activity
|Current connections, query state, wait events
pg_stat_user_tables
|Row inserts, updates, deletes, live/dead tuples, vacuum activity
pg_stat_user_indexes
|Index scan counts and tuple reads
pg_statio_user_tables
|Buffer cache hits vs. disk reads per table
pg_stat_bgwriter
|Checkpoint and background writer activity
pg_stat_replication
|Replication lag, write/flush/replay positions
Server-Level Metrics
Beyond the catalog views, the Postgres server process itself exposes metrics about the underlying system:
- CPU utilization — High CPU often correlates with inefficient queries or missing indexes
- Memory usage — Shared buffers, work_mem allocations, and OS page cache behavior
- Disk I/O — Read/write throughput and IOPS; critical for write-heavy workloads
- Storage consumption — Table and index size growth, WAL file accumulation
- Network I/O — Bytes sent to clients; useful for detecting over-fetching
These metrics typically require OS-level tools (
vmstat,
iostat,
pg_top) or a monitoring agent to collect, since they aren't exposed through SQL catalog views.
Snowflake Postgres automatically captures both Postgres metrics and OS-level metrics (CPU, memory, disk, network) into the event table at
SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS.
The Essential Metrics to Track
Every Postgres deployment should track these four categories of metrics:
Active Connections
Connection exhaustion is one of the most common causes of Postgres outages. Monitor active, idle, and idle-in-transaction connections against your
max_connections setting.
-- All connections by state SELECT state, count(*) FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE backend_type = 'client backend' GROUP BY state;
Cache Hit Ratio
Postgres keeps frequently accessed data in shared buffers. A cache hit ratio below 99% usually means your working set doesn't fit in memory.
-- Cache hit ratio (should be > 0.99) SELECT sum(heap_blks_hit) / nullif(sum(heap_blks_hit) + sum(heap_blks_read), 0) AS cache_hit_ratio FROM pg_statio_user_tables;
Monitoring Slow Queries with pg_stat_statements
Query performance is the second pillar of Postgres observability. The
pg_stat_statements extension is the single most valuable tool here — it tracks execution statistics for every query your database runs, including total time, average time, number of calls, and rows returned.
Enable the Extension
CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_stat_statements;
Find Your Worst Offenders
-- Top 10 most frequently executed queries SELECT left(query, 80) AS query_preview, calls, round(total_exec_time::numeric, 1) AS total_ms, round(mean_exec_time::numeric, 1) AS avg_ms, rows FROM pg_stat_statements ORDER BY calls DESC LIMIT 10;
-- Top 10 slowest individual queries (by average execution time) SELECT left(query, 80) AS query_preview, calls, round(mean_exec_time::numeric, 1) AS avg_ms, round(max_exec_time::numeric, 1) AS max_ms, rows FROM pg_stat_statements WHERE calls > 10 -- filter out one-off queries ORDER BY mean_exec_time DESC LIMIT 10;
The query that causes the most total time is often not the slowest individual query — it's a moderately slow query that runs thousands of times.
pg_stat_statements helps you find both patterns.
What to Look For
- High
total_exec_time— The biggest overall contributor to database load
- High
mean_exec_time— Individual queries that are slow (candidates for index optimization)
- High
callswith moderate time — Frequently executed queries that benefit from even small optimizations
- High
rowsrelative to
calls— Queries returning more data than the application likely needs
Vacuum and Bloat Monitoring
Postgres uses MVCC (multi-version concurrency control), which means updated and deleted rows aren't immediately removed — they become "dead tuples." The vacuum process reclaims this space. If vacuum falls behind, tables bloat, queries slow down, and in extreme cases you can hit transaction ID wraparound.
Monitor Dead Tuples
-- Tables with the most dead tuples SELECT schemaname || '.' || relname AS table_name, n_live_tup, n_dead_tup, round(n_dead_tup::numeric / nullif(n_live_tup, 0) * 100, 1) AS dead_pct, last_autovacuum FROM pg_stat_user_tables WHERE n_dead_tup > 1000 ORDER BY n_dead_tup DESC LIMIT 10;
Key Things to Watch
dead_pctabove 25% — Vacuum could be falling behind on this table
last_autovacuumis NULL or old — Autovacuum hasn't run recently, investigate why
- Large tables with no recent vacuum — These are the most dangerous; bloat grows proportionally to table size
Postgres Logging
Logs are the third pillar — they capture events that metrics alone can't explain, like error messages, lock wait details, and connection lifecycle events. Postgres logging is highly configurable, and these settings give you the data you need for performance analysis without overwhelming your log volume:
Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Purpose
log_min_duration_statement
1000 (ms)
|Log any query that takes longer than 1 second
log_checkpoints
on
|Log checkpoint activity to detect I/O pressure
log_connections
on
|Track who connects and when
log_lock_waits
on
|Log when queries wait for locks longer than
deadlock_timeout
log_temp_files
0
|Log all temporary file usage (indicates queries spilling to disk)
Tuning Tips
- Start with
log_min_duration_statement = 1000and lower it as you gain confidence in your log pipeline's capacity
log_connectionsand
log_disconnectionstogether help diagnose connection churn
log_lock_waitsis essential for debugging concurrency issues in high-write workloads
log_temp_files = 0logs every temp file; set it higher (e.g.,
10240for 10MB) if your logs are too noisy
Monitoring Inside Snowflake
Snowflake Postgres provides built-in monitoring through Snowflake Postgres Insights — a set of pre-built dashboards that surface the most important metrics without any configuration.
What Insights Covers
- Query performance — Slowest queries, most frequent queries, and query throughput over time
- Connections — Active, idle, and idle-in-transaction connection counts
- Replication — Lag metrics for read replicas
- Resource utilization — CPU, memory, storage, and I/O metrics
Snowflake Postgres Insights is available out of the box — no agents to install, no dashboards to build, and no third-party tools required.
The Snowflake Event Table
Snowflake Postgres automatically collects both Postgres metrics (connections, database size, WAL size, locks) and system metrics (CPU, memory, disk, network) into the event table at
SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS. A monitoring agent samples metrics every 5–30 seconds with no configuration required.
You can query these metrics with standard Snowflake SQL, build alerts with Snowflake Tasks, or forward them to external observability platforms.
For the full list of available metrics and example queries, see Snowflake Postgres metrics.
Conclusion
Related Resources
Monitoring features available in Snowflake Postgres.
Official PostgreSQL docs on the statistics collector and monitoring views.
Step-by-step setup for Datadog's Postgres integration with Snowflake Postgres.
Build custom Grafana dashboards connected to your Snowflake Postgres instance.
Full-stack observability for Snowflake Postgres with Observe.
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances