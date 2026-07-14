Postgres gives you three pillars of observability out of the box: system metrics from catalog views and the server itself, query performance data through extensions like pg_stat_statements , and logs that capture slow queries, errors, and connection events. Together, these give you a complete picture of database health — from hardware resource usage to individual query behavior.

System Metrics

Postgres exposes system metrics through two complementary sources: the statistics catalog views ( pg_stat_* and pg_statio_* ) that track database-level activity, and the operating system metrics monitored by the server process itself.

Catalog Views (pg_stat_*)

The statistics collector aggregates data about table access, index usage, connections, and background processes. These views are queryable with standard SQL and reset on server restart (or manually with pg_stat_reset() ).

View What It Tracks pg_stat_activity Current connections, query state, wait events pg_stat_user_tables Row inserts, updates, deletes, live/dead tuples, vacuum activity pg_stat_user_indexes Index scan counts and tuple reads pg_statio_user_tables Buffer cache hits vs. disk reads per table pg_stat_bgwriter Checkpoint and background writer activity pg_stat_replication Replication lag, write/flush/replay positions

Server-Level Metrics

Beyond the catalog views, the Postgres server process itself exposes metrics about the underlying system:

CPU utilization — High CPU often correlates with inefficient queries or missing indexes

— High CPU often correlates with inefficient queries or missing indexes Memory usage — Shared buffers, work_mem allocations, and OS page cache behavior

— Shared buffers, work_mem allocations, and OS page cache behavior Disk I/O — Read/write throughput and IOPS; critical for write-heavy workloads

— Read/write throughput and IOPS; critical for write-heavy workloads Storage consumption — Table and index size growth, WAL file accumulation

— Table and index size growth, WAL file accumulation Network I/O — Bytes sent to clients; useful for detecting over-fetching

These metrics typically require OS-level tools ( vmstat , iostat , pg_top ) or a monitoring agent to collect, since they aren't exposed through SQL catalog views.

Snowflake Postgres automatically captures both Postgres metrics and OS-level metrics (CPU, memory, disk, network) into the event table at SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS .

The Essential Metrics to Track

Every Postgres deployment should track these four categories of metrics:

Active Connections

Connection exhaustion is one of the most common causes of Postgres outages. Monitor active, idle, and idle-in-transaction connections against your max_connections setting.

-- All connections by state SELECT state, count(*) FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE backend_type = 'client backend' GROUP BY state;

Cache Hit Ratio

Postgres keeps frequently accessed data in shared buffers. A cache hit ratio below 99% usually means your working set doesn't fit in memory.

-- Cache hit ratio (should be > 0.99) SELECT sum(heap_blks_hit) / nullif(sum(heap_blks_hit) + sum(heap_blks_read), 0) AS cache_hit_ratio FROM pg_statio_user_tables;

Monitoring Slow Queries with pg_stat_statements

Query performance is the second pillar of Postgres observability. The pg_stat_statements extension is the single most valuable tool here — it tracks execution statistics for every query your database runs, including total time, average time, number of calls, and rows returned.

Enable the Extension

CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_stat_statements;

Find Your Worst Offenders

-- Top 10 most frequently executed queries SELECT left(query, 80) AS query_preview, calls, round(total_exec_time::numeric, 1) AS total_ms, round(mean_exec_time::numeric, 1) AS avg_ms, rows FROM pg_stat_statements ORDER BY calls DESC LIMIT 10;

-- Top 10 slowest individual queries (by average execution time) SELECT left(query, 80) AS query_preview, calls, round(mean_exec_time::numeric, 1) AS avg_ms, round(max_exec_time::numeric, 1) AS max_ms, rows FROM pg_stat_statements WHERE calls > 10 -- filter out one-off queries ORDER BY mean_exec_time DESC LIMIT 10;

The query that causes the most total time is often not the slowest individual query — it's a moderately slow query that runs thousands of times. pg_stat_statements helps you find both patterns.

What to Look For

High total_exec_time — The biggest overall contributor to database load

— The biggest overall contributor to database load High mean_exec_time — Individual queries that are slow (candidates for index optimization)

— Individual queries that are slow (candidates for index optimization) High calls with moderate time — Frequently executed queries that benefit from even small optimizations

— Frequently executed queries that benefit from even small optimizations High rows relative to calls — Queries returning more data than the application likely needs

Vacuum and Bloat Monitoring

Postgres uses MVCC (multi-version concurrency control), which means updated and deleted rows aren't immediately removed — they become "dead tuples." The vacuum process reclaims this space. If vacuum falls behind, tables bloat, queries slow down, and in extreme cases you can hit transaction ID wraparound.

Monitor Dead Tuples

-- Tables with the most dead tuples SELECT schemaname || '.' || relname AS table_name, n_live_tup, n_dead_tup, round(n_dead_tup::numeric / nullif(n_live_tup, 0) * 100, 1) AS dead_pct, last_autovacuum FROM pg_stat_user_tables WHERE n_dead_tup > 1000 ORDER BY n_dead_tup DESC LIMIT 10;

Key Things to Watch

dead_pct above 25% — Vacuum could be falling behind on this table

— Vacuum could be falling behind on this table last_autovacuum is NULL or old — Autovacuum hasn't run recently, investigate why

— Autovacuum hasn't run recently, investigate why Large tables with no recent vacuum — These are the most dangerous; bloat grows proportionally to table size

Postgres Logging

Logs are the third pillar — they capture events that metrics alone can't explain, like error messages, lock wait details, and connection lifecycle events. Postgres logging is highly configurable, and these settings give you the data you need for performance analysis without overwhelming your log volume:

Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommended Value Purpose log_min_duration_statement 1000 (ms) Log any query that takes longer than 1 second log_checkpoints on Log checkpoint activity to detect I/O pressure log_connections on Track who connects and when log_lock_waits on Log when queries wait for locks longer than deadlock_timeout log_temp_files 0 Log all temporary file usage (indicates queries spilling to disk)

Tuning Tips

Start with log_min_duration_statement = 1000 and lower it as you gain confidence in your log pipeline's capacity

and lower it as you gain confidence in your log pipeline's capacity log_connections and log_disconnections together help diagnose connection churn

and together help diagnose connection churn log_lock_waits is essential for debugging concurrency issues in high-write workloads

is essential for debugging concurrency issues in high-write workloads log_temp_files = 0 logs every temp file; set it higher (e.g., 10240 for 10MB) if your logs are too noisy

Monitoring Inside Snowflake

Snowflake Postgres provides built-in monitoring through Snowflake Postgres Insights — a set of pre-built dashboards that surface the most important metrics without any configuration.

What Insights Covers

Query performance — Slowest queries, most frequent queries, and query throughput over time

— Slowest queries, most frequent queries, and query throughput over time Connections — Active, idle, and idle-in-transaction connection counts

— Active, idle, and idle-in-transaction connection counts Replication — Lag metrics for read replicas

— Lag metrics for read replicas Resource utilization — CPU, memory, storage, and I/O metrics

Snowflake Postgres Insights is available out of the box — no agents to install, no dashboards to build, and no third-party tools required.

The Snowflake Event Table

Snowflake Postgres automatically collects both Postgres metrics (connections, database size, WAL size, locks) and system metrics (CPU, memory, disk, network) into the event table at SNOWFLAKE.TELEMETRY.EVENTS . A monitoring agent samples metrics every 5–30 seconds with no configuration required.

You can query these metrics with standard Snowflake SQL, build alerts with Snowflake Tasks, or forward them to external observability platforms.

For the full list of available metrics and example queries, see Snowflake Postgres metrics.

Conclusion

Related Resources

Monitoring features available in Snowflake Postgres.

Official PostgreSQL docs on the statistics collector and monitoring views.

Step-by-step setup for Datadog's Postgres integration with Snowflake Postgres.

Build custom Grafana dashboards connected to your Snowflake Postgres instance.