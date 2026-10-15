Your app data shouldn't need a complex pipeline to become your analytics data. Starting today, it doesn't: Postgres data mirroring is now generally available.

Postgres data mirroring seamlessly replicates your Postgres tables into Snowflake for analytics and AI. You can set up a mirror in seconds, and every insert, update and delete flows directly into Snowflake. Schema changes carry over on their own, and new tables are picked up automatically.

Best of all, there's no external infrastructure to deploy or manage. It's just Postgres working smoothly with Snowflake.