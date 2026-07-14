PostgreSQL — universally called "Postgres" — started in 1986 as a research project at UC Berkeley led by Professor Michael Stonebraker. The original goals were ambitious: build a database that could handle complex data types, user-defined rules, and extensibility beyond what any relational system offered at the time. Four decades later, those design decisions look prophetic.

The project went open source in 1996 and has shipped a major release every year since. Today, Postgres is developed by a global community of hundreds of contributors, with no single company controlling the project. A core team of experienced developers governs the release process, and the PostgreSQL Global Development Group holds the copyright.

Key Milestones

Year Milestone 2001 MVCC and subselects arrive, making Postgres viable for serious production use 2006 Full-text search built in 2012 JSONB adds document database capabilities 2016 Parallel queries for analytical workloads 2017 Declarative partitioning and logical replication 2024 pgvector matures with HNSW indexes, making Postgres a contender for AI workloads 2025 Postgres 18 introduces async I/O for major performance improvements

How Postgres Compares

Postgres vs MySQL / MariaDB

Postgres offers richer data types (JSONB, arrays, ranges, hstore), more advanced indexing (GIN, GiST, BRIN), transactional DDL, and true MVCC. MySQL has historically been easier to set up for simple workloads, but Postgres has closed that gap while offering far more capability as your application grows.

Postgres vs Oracle / SQL Server

Postgres delivers comparable features — window functions, CTEs, materialized views, partitioning, parallel query — without per-core licensing costs. AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Snowflake all offer fully managed Postgres services, giving you enterprise support without enterprise pricing.

Postgres vs NoSQL (MongoDB, DynamoDB)

JSONB support gives Postgres the document flexibility that drove many teams to MongoDB, combined with the relational guarantees (joins, transactions, constraints) that NoSQL databases sacrifice. You get the best of both worlds in a single system.

Postgres vs Specialized Databases

Extensions like pgvector (vector search), pg_partman (automated partitioning), and PostGIS (geospatial) challenge purpose-built databases in their own domains — while keeping everything in one operational stack.

Enterprise Ready

Postgres is not just a developer favorite — it meets the strictest enterprise requirements:

ACID compliance — Full transactional integrity with serializable isolation

— Full transactional integrity with serializable isolation Row-level security — Fine-grained policies that control which rows a user can see or modify

— Fine-grained policies that control which rows a user can see or modify Audit capabilities — The pgaudit extension provides detailed session and object-level audit logging

— The extension provides detailed session and object-level audit logging Encryption — TLS for data in transit, transparent data encryption (TDE) for data at rest

— TLS for data in transit, transparent data encryption (TDE) for data at rest Fine-grained access control — Roles, grants, column-level privileges, and security definer functions

Who Uses Postgres in Production?

Organizations that trust Postgres for mission-critical workloads include:

Apple — Core infrastructure services

— Core infrastructure services Instagram — Hundreds of millions of users

— Hundreds of millions of users Spotify — Music catalog and user data

— Music catalog and user data Twitch — Live streaming platform

— Live streaming platform ISS — International Space Station systems

— International Space Station systems US Federal Government — Multiple agencies and departments

Built for Scale

Postgres handles serious workloads out of the box:

100,000+ writes per second on modern hardware

on modern hardware Billions of rows with declarative partitioning

with declarative partitioning Thousands of concurrent connections with connection pooling (PgBouncer, pgpool)

with connection pooling (PgBouncer, pgpool) Multi-TB databases running in production worldwide

Scaling Strategies

Read replicas — Offload read traffic with streaming replication

— Offload read traffic with streaming replication Partitioning — Split large tables by range, list, or hash for faster queries and easier maintenance

— Split large tables by range, list, or hash for faster queries and easier maintenance Sharding — Distribute data across nodes with Citus for horizontal scale

— Distribute data across nodes with Citus for horizontal scale pg_lake — Offload analytics and historical data to Snowflake

Snowflake Postgres handles the operational complexity of scaling for you — resize instances with zero downtime, add read replicas with an API call, and offload analytics to Snowflake via pg_lake.

Common Use Cases

Postgres thrives across a wide range of applications:

Web and mobile backends — The default choice for Rails, Django, Node.js, and Spring Boot applications

— The default choice for Rails, Django, Node.js, and Spring Boot applications SaaS platforms — Multi-tenant architectures with row-level security and schema isolation

— Multi-tenant architectures with row-level security and schema isolation Financial services — ACID transactions, audit logging, and regulatory compliance

— ACID transactions, audit logging, and regulatory compliance Geospatial and mapping — PostGIS powers location-based services, logistics, and GIS platforms

— PostGIS powers location-based services, logistics, and GIS platforms AI and machine learning — pgvector stores and searches embeddings for RAG, recommendation engines, and semantic search

— pgvector stores and searches embeddings for RAG, recommendation engines, and semantic search IoT and time-series — TimescaleDB extension adds hypertables and continuous aggregates for sensor and event data

— TimescaleDB extension adds hypertables and continuous aggregates for sensor and event data Data integration — Foreign data wrappers connect Postgres to external systems (S3, other databases, APIs)

Conclusion

Related Resources

Get started with Snowflake's managed PostgreSQL service.

Comprehensive reference for all PostgreSQL features.

How Postgres' 1986 design goals predicted modern database needs.

Why PostgreSQL is the right choice for modern applications.