What is Postgres?
PostgreSQL — universally called "Postgres" — started in 1986 as a research project at UC Berkeley led by Professor Michael Stonebraker. The original goals were ambitious: build a database that could handle complex data types, user-defined rules, and extensibility beyond what any relational system offered at the time. Four decades later, those design decisions look prophetic.
The project went open source in 1996 and has shipped a major release every year since. Today, Postgres is developed by a global community of hundreds of contributors, with no single company controlling the project. A core team of experienced developers governs the release process, and the PostgreSQL Global Development Group holds the copyright.
Key Milestones
|Year
|Milestone
|2001
|MVCC and subselects arrive, making Postgres viable for serious production use
|2006
|Full-text search built in
|2012
|JSONB adds document database capabilities
|2016
|Parallel queries for analytical workloads
|2017
|Declarative partitioning and logical replication
|2024
|pgvector matures with HNSW indexes, making Postgres a contender for AI workloads
|2025
|Postgres 18 introduces async I/O for major performance improvements
How Postgres Compares
Postgres vs MySQL / MariaDB
Postgres offers richer data types (JSONB, arrays, ranges, hstore), more advanced indexing (GIN, GiST, BRIN), transactional DDL, and true MVCC. MySQL has historically been easier to set up for simple workloads, but Postgres has closed that gap while offering far more capability as your application grows.
Postgres vs Oracle / SQL Server
Postgres delivers comparable features — window functions, CTEs, materialized views, partitioning, parallel query — without per-core licensing costs. AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Snowflake all offer fully managed Postgres services, giving you enterprise support without enterprise pricing.
Postgres vs NoSQL (MongoDB, DynamoDB)
JSONB support gives Postgres the document flexibility that drove many teams to MongoDB, combined with the relational guarantees (joins, transactions, constraints) that NoSQL databases sacrifice. You get the best of both worlds in a single system.
Postgres vs Specialized Databases
Extensions like pgvector (vector search), pg_partman (automated partitioning), and PostGIS (geospatial) challenge purpose-built databases in their own domains — while keeping everything in one operational stack.
Enterprise Ready
Postgres is not just a developer favorite — it meets the strictest enterprise requirements:
- ACID compliance — Full transactional integrity with serializable isolation
- Row-level security — Fine-grained policies that control which rows a user can see or modify
- Audit capabilities — The
pgauditextension provides detailed session and object-level audit logging
- Encryption — TLS for data in transit, transparent data encryption (TDE) for data at rest
- Fine-grained access control — Roles, grants, column-level privileges, and security definer functions
Who Uses Postgres in Production?
Organizations that trust Postgres for mission-critical workloads include:
- Apple — Core infrastructure services
- Instagram — Hundreds of millions of users
- Spotify — Music catalog and user data
- Twitch — Live streaming platform
- ISS — International Space Station systems
- US Federal Government — Multiple agencies and departments
Built for Scale
Postgres handles serious workloads out of the box:
- 100,000+ writes per second on modern hardware
- Billions of rows with declarative partitioning
- Thousands of concurrent connections with connection pooling (PgBouncer, pgpool)
- Multi-TB databases running in production worldwide
Scaling Strategies
- Read replicas — Offload read traffic with streaming replication
- Partitioning — Split large tables by range, list, or hash for faster queries and easier maintenance
- Sharding — Distribute data across nodes with Citus for horizontal scale
- pg_lake — Offload analytics and historical data to Snowflake
Snowflake Postgres handles the operational complexity of scaling for you — resize instances with zero downtime, add read replicas with an API call, and offload analytics to Snowflake via pg_lake.
Common Use Cases
Postgres thrives across a wide range of applications:
- Web and mobile backends — The default choice for Rails, Django, Node.js, and Spring Boot applications
- SaaS platforms — Multi-tenant architectures with row-level security and schema isolation
- Financial services — ACID transactions, audit logging, and regulatory compliance
- Geospatial and mapping — PostGIS powers location-based services, logistics, and GIS platforms
- AI and machine learning — pgvector stores and searches embeddings for RAG, recommendation engines, and semantic search
- IoT and time-series — TimescaleDB extension adds hypertables and continuous aggregates for sensor and event data
- Data integration — Foreign data wrappers connect Postgres to external systems (S3, other databases, APIs)
Conclusion
Related Resources
Get started with Snowflake's managed PostgreSQL service.
Comprehensive reference for all PostgreSQL features.
How Postgres' 1986 design goals predicted modern database needs.
Why PostgreSQL is the right choice for modern applications.
Monitor your PostgreSQL instance for performance and health.
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances