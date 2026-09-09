Elizabeth: I want to talk a little bit about the way the project works and the governance model. It's a little bit unique. Most open source projects at this size and scale are operated a little bit differently. They probably have a formal foundation, probably have a board, may have some kind of corporate sponsors. I'm thinking of groups like Apache Foundation, Linux Foundation, Python Software Foundation, the CNCF for Kubernetes. Postgres doesn't really work like that. The PostgreSQL Development Group isn't, as far as I know, even a formal legal entity. It's a little bit more informal than some of the other larger projects out there. It's more self-selecting. You've got a core team, self-selecting committers, really primarily all email-based. You can't even submit a pull request. Postgres code is in Git, but that's just a mirror. Everything happens by email. What do you think about the governance model?

Tom: To be honest, I don't quite know how we've managed to make it work. It was kind of forced on us by the project's initial conditions. We had this chunk of code that Berkeley had just thrown over the wall. We didn't own it. We couldn't make changes to the license. We talked about that and eventually decided that we simply didn't have the right to make changes to the license because we were not the original or primary authors of the code at that point.

So you're stuck with the license. We had a bunch of contributors, none of whom were answerable to each other; they all work for different people. So any sort of really strong governance model just would not have worked. People would have walked away from it.

So we've never had anything formal. In the beginning, the core team was the people who owned and ran our CVS server, and thereby the rights to give out commit bits or not. But that didn't last all that long. It was not too long before we had a separate infrastructure team. And so now the core committee has no formal authority whatsoever. People kind of listen to us because they always have. But I'm not really sure what would happen if we ever got into a really serious knock-down, drag-out fight about how the project should be run. But somehow it's held together for 30 years and I don't really understand how it came about.

Elizabeth: I think most folks involved in the project are pretty committed to Postgres itself. You wouldn't be writing patches if you weren't trying to make the project better. It doesn't move fast. Big patches take years to get in and even small patches can take years. But I think in some ways that creates stability in the project, because it isn't going to do the next newest thing that comes out or rewrite parts of it based on a single person's interest or a single company's interest. There's a lot of stability that you get from this "we all agree" kind of model.

Tom: I think it comes with the territory to some extent. People want their databases to be boring. When they put data in, they want to know they'll be able to get that data out tomorrow. And the requirements aren't moving that fast. Every five or 10 years, the SQL committee comes out with a new version of the standard that has some new stuff in it, and we look at it and maybe we feel like implementing it and maybe we don't. But there's not really anything driving us to make changes in a hurry. And for what we're doing, that's good.