DownloadSnowflake CoCo
Download Desktop for MacNOW GA
Install CoCo CLI
MacOS / Linux / Windows (WSL)
curl -LsS https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.sh | sh
Windows (Native)
irm https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.ps1 | iex
Visit Snowflake docs for help, troubleshooting and feature guides:
Snowflake CoCo Desktop
Frequently Asked Questions
Have questions about Snowflake CoCo Desktop? We've got answers. Here are some of the most common questions to help you understand how it works and how you can get started.
Do I need a Snowflake account to use CoCo Desktop?
Yes. CoCo Desktop requires a Snowflake account with Cortex Code enabled. Understand this more in detail. If you don't have an account, contact your Snowflake admin or sign up for a Snowflake trial.
How do I connect CoCo Desktop to my Snowflake account?
On first launch, select authentication method "Sign in with SSO" and authenticate through your organization's identity provider. CoCo will automatically establish a secure connection to your Snowflake account. No manual configuration file editing is required.
How do I connect CoCo Desktop to my tools?
CoCo Desktop supports MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers for connecting to tools like Google Workspace, Jira, GitHub, and more. Configure them in Agent settings > MCP Servers, or ask your Snowflake admin to enable account-level connectors.
Does my computer need to be on for tasks to run?
Yes. CoCo Desktop runs locally on your machine. If you close the app or shut down, active sessions will pause. You can resume sessions when you reopen the app.
Where can I get help or learn more?
Visit CoCo Desktop documentation for setup help, troubleshooting, feature guides.