Open Source Contributions and Community Leadership

Snowflake is deeply invested in the future of open source Postgres. The Snowflake Postgres team includes core contributors, extension authors, and community leaders whose work impacts millions of Postgres users worldwide.

Tom Lane — PostgreSQL Committer

Tom Lane is one of PostgreSQL's most prolific committers. He has been contributing to the Postgres codebase since the late 1990s, and his work spans the query planner, type system, error handling, and countless bug fixes that keep Postgres stable and performant. Tom joined Crunchy Data in 2015 and continues his work as part of the Snowflake Postgres team. His sustained commitment to Postgres internals is unmatched in the community — he is responsible for reviewing and committing a significant share of every major Postgres release.

Craig Kerstiens — Engineering Leadership

Craig Kerstiens leads the engineering effort behind Snowflake Postgres. He helped build one of the earliest managed Postgres services (Heroku Postgres), pioneering the cloud database-as-a-service model that made Postgres accessible to millions of developers. His experience scaling managed Postgres for diverse workloads directly informs how Snowflake Postgres is built and operated.

Marco Slot — Distributed Postgres Pioneer

Marco Slot holds a PhD in distributed systems and brings deep academic and practical expertise to Postgres. He was a key individual driving pg_cron and Citus, which brought sharding and distributed query capabilities to Postgres. His work on pg_cron gave Postgres native job scheduling, a feature used by thousands of production deployments. His contributions to Citus helped prove that Postgres could scale horizontally for demanding workloads. At Snowflake, Marco is leading the development of pg_lake, the extension that bridges Postgres and the Snowflake data lakehouse by enabling Postgres to read and write Apache Iceberg tables directly.

Paul Ramsey — PostGIS and Geospatial Leadership

Paul Ramsey chairs the PostGIS Project Steering Committee and is one of the original creators of PostGIS, the extension that transformed Postgres into a world-class geospatial database. His work has made Postgres the go-to platform for location intelligence, GIS applications, and spatial analytics. PostGIS is used by organizations ranging from government agencies to tech companies processing billions of spatial queries. Paul's continued leadership ensures that Postgres remains at the forefront of geospatial data management.

David Christensen — Postgres Hacker

David Christensen is a longtime PostgreSQL contributor whose work includes the \conninfo command in psql, along with contributions to Postgres internals, security, and tooling. His deep knowledge of Postgres architecture and operations informs the design of Snowflake Postgres.

Greg Mullane — Postgres Hacker

Greg Sabino Mullane has made lasting contributions to PostgreSQL, including the \timing command in psql. He is also the author of widely-used Postgres tools and extensions, and his expertise in replication, monitoring, and database administration has shaped best practices across the Postgres ecosystem.

Elizabeth Garrett Christensen — Community Leadership

Elizabeth Garrett Christensen serves on the Board of the United States PostgreSQL Association and works as a Developer Advocate for Snowflake Postgres. She has spent years connecting the Postgres community with enterprise users, producing educational content, organizing events, and advocating for Postgres adoption across industries.

Karen Jex — Community and Technical Leadership

Karen Jex serves on the Board for PostgreSQL Europe and brings deep expertise in Postgres operations, performance, and community building. Her work helps ensure that PostgreSQL remains a vibrant, well-governed open source project with strong community infrastructure across Europe and beyond.

A Commitment to Open Source

The Snowflake Postgres team doesn't just use open source — they build it. From core database internals to extensions, operators, and community governance, this team has a track record of making Postgres more secure, more powerful, and more developer-friendly.

Key open source contributions from the team include:

PostgreSQL core — commits, reviews, and bug fixes across every major release

— commits, reviews, and bug fixes across every major release pg_cron — job scheduling for Postgres

— job scheduling for Postgres Citus — distributed/sharded Postgres

— distributed/sharded Postgres pg_lake — bridging Postgres and the Snowflake data lakehouse via Apache Iceberg

— bridging Postgres and the Snowflake data lakehouse via Apache Iceberg pg_partman — automated table partitioning

— automated table partitioning PostGIS — geospatial capabilities (Paul Ramsey, creator and PSC chair)

— geospatial capabilities (Paul Ramsey, creator and PSC chair) PGO (Postgres Operator for Kubernetes) — automated Postgres lifecycle management

— automated Postgres lifecycle management psql improvements — \watch , \timing , \conninfo and more

Snowflake's investment in these contributions signals a long-term commitment to the health and advancement of the Postgres ecosystem. When you use Snowflake Postgres, you're backed by the people who build Postgres itself.

From Crunchy Data to Snowflake

In June 2025, Snowflake acquired Crunchy Data to bring Postgres the world of Snowflake. The Crunchy Data team spent more than a decade engineering Postgres for enterprise workloads, and its team of community contributors has shaped how organizations of all sizes deploy and manage Postgres at scale.

Crunchy Data was instrument in security-first Postgres distributions, helping Postgres achieve Common Criteria certification and authored the official Postgres STIG, the definitive security hardening guide for Postgres.

Get in Touch

We'd love to hear from you. Whether you have questions about Snowflake Postgres, want to discuss community contributions, or are interested in migrating your workloads, here's how to reach us:

LinkedIn — Follow Snowflake Developers on LinkedIn for updates and content

— Follow Snowflake Developers on LinkedIn for updates and content YouTube — Subscribe to Snowflake Developers on YouTube for tutorials and talks

— Subscribe to Snowflake Developers on YouTube for tutorials and talks Sales — Contact your Snowflake sales representative to discuss Postgres for your organization

— Contact your Snowflake sales representative to discuss Postgres for your organization Snowflake Community — Join the discussion in the Snowflake Community forums

— Join the discussion in the Snowflake Community forums PostgreSQL Community — Find us at PostgreSQL conferences and events around the world

Conclusion And Resources

The Snowflake Postgres team brings together decades of PostgreSQL expertise — from core database internals to managed services to community governance. Together, we're building a unified data platform that bridges transactional and analytical workloads, powered by the world's most popular open source database.

Related Resources