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Snowflake for Developers/Postgres/Videos

Videos

Postgres
Elizabeth Christensen
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Video Resources

Walkthroughs, webinars, conference talks, and demos covering Snowflake Postgres.

DateTypeTitleDescription
Jun 2026YouTubeData mirroring from Snowflake Postgres to Snowflake AnalyticsA short walkthrough of the data mirroring feature for Snowflake Postgres.
Jun 2026YouTubeManage and Optimize Postgres with Snowflake Cortex Code CLIA short walkthrough of using the Cortex Code CLI with a Postgres database.
Jun 2026YouTubeMeet pg_lakeA short video showing the basic functions of the pg_lake extension.
Jun 2026On Demand WebinarOne Platform, Zero Pipelines: Connect Your Data with Snowflake PostgresThis webinar, featuring Elizabeth Christensen, covers simplifying infrastructure and eliminating manual pipelines to reduce operational overhead by syncing transactional and analytical data.
Jun 2026On Demand WebinarFrom Prompt to Production: Build a Streamlit App with Cortex CodeA virtual hands-on lab on using AI-assisted coding to build and deploy an intelligent agent backed by Postgres data using Snowflake's AI capabilities and Cortex Code.
Mar 2026On Demand WebinarHands-On with Snowflake Postgres: Build Apps and AI without the ETLA hands-on virtual lab, featuring Claire Peracchio and Elizabeth Christensen, focused on building AI and applications on Postgres without ETL by using a single platform to sync transactional data with analytical insights.
Jan 2026YouTubePostgres for the Lakehouse: pg_lakeA meetup talk on the pg_lake project from Marco Slot.
Dec 2025YouTubeSnowflake And PostGIS TogetherA session about using PostGIS alongside Snowflake, including discussion of Snowflake Postgres, open table formats, and a live demo-oriented workflow.
Dec 2025YouTubepg_lake: An Open Source Postgres Extension For Geospatial Object StoragePostGIS and pg_lake together! This presentation covers Postgres access patterns over object storage and lakehouse-style data, closely tied to the Snowflake Postgres story.
Dec 2025YouTubeLoading RDS Postgres Data into Snowflake Using OpenFlowA practical demo showing how to move or mirror Amazon RDS PostgreSQL data into Snowflake using OpenFlow, including replication-oriented setup steps.
Updated 2026-07-08

This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances