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Videos
Postgres
Elizabeth Christensen
Video Resources
Walkthroughs, webinars, conference talks, and demos covering Snowflake Postgres.
|Date
|Type
|Title
|Description
|Jun 2026
|YouTube
|Data mirroring from Snowflake Postgres to Snowflake Analytics
|A short walkthrough of the data mirroring feature for Snowflake Postgres.
|Jun 2026
|YouTube
|Manage and Optimize Postgres with Snowflake Cortex Code CLI
|A short walkthrough of using the Cortex Code CLI with a Postgres database.
|Jun 2026
|YouTube
|Meet pg_lake
|A short video showing the basic functions of the pg_lake extension.
|Jun 2026
|On Demand Webinar
|One Platform, Zero Pipelines: Connect Your Data with Snowflake Postgres
|This webinar, featuring Elizabeth Christensen, covers simplifying infrastructure and eliminating manual pipelines to reduce operational overhead by syncing transactional and analytical data.
|Jun 2026
|On Demand Webinar
|From Prompt to Production: Build a Streamlit App with Cortex Code
|A virtual hands-on lab on using AI-assisted coding to build and deploy an intelligent agent backed by Postgres data using Snowflake's AI capabilities and Cortex Code.
|Mar 2026
|On Demand Webinar
|Hands-On with Snowflake Postgres: Build Apps and AI without the ETL
|A hands-on virtual lab, featuring Claire Peracchio and Elizabeth Christensen, focused on building AI and applications on Postgres without ETL by using a single platform to sync transactional data with analytical insights.
|Jan 2026
|YouTube
|Postgres for the Lakehouse: pg_lake
|A meetup talk on the pg_lake project from Marco Slot.
|Dec 2025
|YouTube
|Snowflake And PostGIS Together
|A session about using PostGIS alongside Snowflake, including discussion of Snowflake Postgres, open table formats, and a live demo-oriented workflow.
|Dec 2025
|YouTube
|pg_lake: An Open Source Postgres Extension For Geospatial Object Storage
|PostGIS and pg_lake together! This presentation covers Postgres access patterns over object storage and lakehouse-style data, closely tied to the Snowflake Postgres story.
|Dec 2025
|YouTube
|Loading RDS Postgres Data into Snowflake Using OpenFlow
|A practical demo showing how to move or mirror Amazon RDS PostgreSQL data into Snowflake using OpenFlow, including replication-oriented setup steps.
Updated 2026-07-08
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances