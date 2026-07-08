Jun 2026 YouTube Data mirroring from Snowflake Postgres to Snowflake Analytics A short walkthrough of the data mirroring feature for Snowflake Postgres.

Jun 2026 YouTube Manage and Optimize Postgres with Snowflake Cortex Code CLI A short walkthrough of using the Cortex Code CLI with a Postgres database.

Jun 2026 YouTube Meet pg_lake A short video showing the basic functions of the pg_lake extension.

Jun 2026 On Demand Webinar One Platform, Zero Pipelines: Connect Your Data with Snowflake Postgres This webinar, featuring Elizabeth Christensen, covers simplifying infrastructure and eliminating manual pipelines to reduce operational overhead by syncing transactional and analytical data.

Jun 2026 On Demand Webinar From Prompt to Production: Build a Streamlit App with Cortex Code A virtual hands-on lab on using AI-assisted coding to build and deploy an intelligent agent backed by Postgres data using Snowflake's AI capabilities and Cortex Code.

Mar 2026 On Demand Webinar Hands-On with Snowflake Postgres: Build Apps and AI without the ETL A hands-on virtual lab, featuring Claire Peracchio and Elizabeth Christensen, focused on building AI and applications on Postgres without ETL by using a single platform to sync transactional data with analytical insights.

Jan 2026 YouTube Postgres for the Lakehouse: pg_lake A meetup talk on the pg_lake project from Marco Slot.

Dec 2025 YouTube Snowflake And PostGIS Together A session about using PostGIS alongside Snowflake, including discussion of Snowflake Postgres, open table formats, and a live demo-oriented workflow.

Dec 2025 YouTube pg_lake: An Open Source Postgres Extension For Geospatial Object Storage PostGIS and pg_lake together! This presentation covers Postgres access patterns over object storage and lakehouse-style data, closely tied to the Snowflake Postgres story.