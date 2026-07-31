I'm very impatient. I don't always care about the exact right answer. When I'm checking how many unique visitors hit a page, I don't need 497,536 — "about 497,000" is fine. If getting that answer takes 3 milliseconds instead of a second, I'll take the trade every time.

Postgres has several features for approximation and sampling that are worth knowing about, especially if you're working with huge data sets. Approximation options in Postgres range from built-in table sampling to algorithms for probabilistic data structures. This post walks through all of them using the same test data so you can compare and see when each one makes sense.

Follow along with a sample web analytics table

Everything in this post uses the same 10 million row test table. You can generate it yourself on Postgres 17 or 18+ with the hll and datasketches extensions installed. The benchmarks here were run on Postgres 18, and an Apple M-series machine with shared_buffers = 256MB , work_mem = 64MB , and max_parallel_workers_per_gather = 2 (the Postgres default) — a pretty standard laptop setup. Parallel scans are enabled for all queries equally. I also made a companion SQL gist with additional details. I think "too much SQL" wins me some kind of Snowflake employee award.

We're simulating a web analytics table, the kind of data you'd have from a product analytics tracker, or really any event-driven application. Each row here is a single page view with information about who visited, where they came from, and how fast the page loaded.

I built this test data set specifically so it has properties that exercise each approximation technique.