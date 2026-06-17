Snowflake Postgres Unifies Your Apps, Analytics and AI

Every enterprise runs in two worlds. In one, your apps process orders, track events and serve customers in real time. In the other, your analytics platform uncovers insights, trains models and powers AI. Between them lies a tangled mess of extract, transform, load (ETL) pipelines, batch jobs and third-party tools that cost a fortune to maintain.

Now, Snowflake Postgres is closing that gap. At Snowflake Summit, we announced:

Data mirroring: Always-on replication between Postgres and Snowflake (public preview soon)

Postgres for your data lake: A more flexible way to sync Postgres with analytics using open formats like Iceberg (generally available soon)

They provide a seamless connection between transactional and analytical data, no complex pipelines required.

Tackling the No. 1 infrastructure problem

Customers consistently tell us that moving data between online transaction processing (OLTP) and online analytical processing (OLAP) databases is the most painful infrastructure task in their data estate. The visible costs, like ETL licensing, pipeline compute and connector fees, are just the tip of the iceberg. Underneath lurk data inconsistencies, governance risks and engineering hours burned on maintenance and the delayed decisions that come from stale data.

In the era of AI agents and real-time apps, this approach leaves you always a step behind. Your fraud model can't catch today's threat with last night's batch load. Your pricing engine can't optimize with a six-hour lag.

With Snowflake Postgres, we’ve developed a fundamentally different and radically simpler approach to using Postgres and Snowflake together.

Two new ways to connect your data: Always-on data mirroring and open-format data lake integration

Powered by our open source pg_lake extension, you can now choose between always-on data mirroring and flexible, open-format data lake integration to connect transactional and analytical data seamlessly.

1. Data mirroring: ‘Set it and forget it’ data replication

Data mirroring provides low-latency replication between Postgres and Snowflake. Once you create a mirror, Snowflake maintains target tables that reflect the current state of their source tables, including schema changes and new tables you create in mirrored schemas.

Set it up in a few clicks via Snowflake CoCo, the Snowsight UI or a single SQL command. That's it. Just your data, flowing where it needs to go. Check it out in this demo: