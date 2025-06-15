Backups
Every Postgres backup conversation starts with the same distinction: What are you protecting against? Hardware failure, human error, compliance requirements, and data migration all demand different tools. This guide covers three categories of "backups" — from pg_dump (which isn't really a backup) through physical backups with point-in-time recovery, to fully managed solutions where the platform handles everything for you.
pg_dump: A Copy, Not a Backup
Let's be direct:
pg_dump is not a backup tool. It's a data export utility. It produces a snapshot of your database at one moment in time. It doesn't capture WAL, it can't restore to an arbitrary point, and it won't save you from "someone ran DROP TABLE five minutes ago." What it is good for: moving data between environments, extracting a subset of tables, migrating between major Postgres versions, and keeping a portable copy you can inspect with a text editor.
If you're using
pg_dump as your only backup strategy in production, you're accepting the risk that you can only ever recover to the last time your dump ran — and that recovery will take however long it takes to replay all that SQL.
When pg_dump Is the Right Tool
- Development and staging refreshes — dump production, restore to dev
- Schema migration testing — dump before a major DDL change, restore if it breaks
- Cross-version upgrades — logical dumps are the standard way to move between major Postgres versions
- Partial exports — dump a single table or schema for analysis or sharing
- Small databases (<50 GB) — where the dump/restore cycle completes in minutes, not hours
Basic Usage
The default output is plain SQL — CREATE and INSERT statements that rebuild your database:
# Plain SQL dump pg_dump -h localhost -U postgres mydb > mydb_backup.sql
For anything beyond toy-size databases, use custom format — it's compressed, supports parallel restore, and lets you selectively restore individual tables:
# Custom format (compressed, parallel-capable) pg_dump -Fc -h localhost -U postgres mydb -f mydb_backup.dump
Key Options
|Option
|Purpose
-Fc
|Custom format — compressed, parallel restore
-Fd
|Directory format — one file per table, parallel dump
-Fp
|Plain SQL text (default)
--schema-only
|Structure only, no data
--data-only
|Data only, no DDL
-t tablename
|Dump a single table
-j N
|Parallel dump (directory format only)
-Z 0-9
|Compression level
Parallel Dumps for Large Databases
Directory format enables parallel dumping — multiple tables extracted simultaneously:
# Parallel dump with 4 workers pg_dump -Fd -j 4 -h localhost -U postgres mydb -f /backups/mydb_dir/
Each worker handles a separate table, so the speedup scales with table count, not table size.
Don't Forget Globals
pg_dump exports a single database. It does not capture roles, tablespaces, or cluster-wide objects:
# Dump global objects (roles, tablespaces) pg_dumpall --globals-only -h localhost -U postgres -f globals.sql
Always keep a recent globals dump alongside your database dumps. Without it, restore will fail on missing roles.
Restoring
For custom or directory format, use
pg_restore:
# Full restore pg_restore -d mydb -h localhost -U postgres mydb_backup.dump # Parallel restore with 4 workers pg_restore -j 4 -d mydb -h localhost -U postgres mydb_backup.dump # Restore a single table pg_restore -t orders -d mydb -h localhost -U postgres mydb_backup.dump # List dump contents (useful for selective restore) pg_restore -l mydb_backup.dump
For plain SQL dumps:
psql -h localhost -U postgres -d mydb -f mydb_backup.sql
Limitations You Must Understand
- Point-in-time snapshot only — you can only recover to the moment the dump started
- Long-running transaction — holds a transaction open for the entire dump, which can conflict with vacuum and DDL
- No WAL — cannot replay changes after the dump
- Slow at scale — databases over 100 GB take hours to dump and restore
- No cluster-wide state — roles, replication slots, and tablespace info are not included
Automating pg_dump
For small databases where pg_dump is sufficient, automate with cron and add retention:
#!/bin/bash # /usr/local/bin/backup_postgres.sh BACKUP_DIR="/backups/postgres" RETENTION_DAYS=7 TIMESTAMP=$(date +%Y%m%d_%H%M%S) pg_dump -Fc -h localhost -U postgres mydb \ -f "${BACKUP_DIR}/mydb_${TIMESTAMP}.dump" # Verify it's not empty if [ ! -s "${BACKUP_DIR}/mydb_${TIMESTAMP}.dump" ]; then echo "ERROR: Backup file is empty" >&2 exit 1 fi # Remove old backups find "${BACKUP_DIR}" -name "*.dump" -mtime +${RETENTION_DAYS} -delete
# crontab — daily at 2 AM 0 2 * * * /usr/local/bin/backup_postgres.sh
Physical Backups: Real Disaster Recovery
Physical backups copy the entire database cluster at the filesystem level — every data file, WAL segment, and configuration file. Unlike pg_dump, physical backups serve as the foundation for point-in-time recovery (PITR), which is your actual protection against human error. Combined with continuous WAL archiving, you can restore to any second within your retention window.
This is the minimum viable backup strategy for any production Postgres database.
pg_basebackup
pg_basebackup is the built-in tool for taking physical backups. It connects to a running server, triggers a checkpoint, and streams a consistent copy of the data directory:
# Physical backup with WAL streaming and progress pg_basebackup -D /backups/base_2025_06_15 \ -h localhost -U replicator \ -Fp -Xs -P -c fast
|Option
|Purpose
-D
|Destination directory
-Fp
|Plain format (directory tree)
-Ft
|Tar format (single compressed archive)
-Xs
|Stream WAL during backup (critical for consistency)
-P
|Show progress
-c fast
|Fast checkpoint — don't wait for scheduled one
-z
|Compress tar output with gzip
The
-Xs flag is critical. Without it, WAL generated during the backup might be recycled before you archive it, leaving an inconsistent backup.
Tar Format for Portability
# Compressed tar backup — easier to ship to remote storage pg_basebackup -D /backups/base_2025_06_15 \ -h localhost -U replicator \ -Ft -z -Xs -P -c fast
Produces
base.tar.gz and
pg_wal.tar.gz — compact archives ready for object storage.
Verifying Backups
Since PostgreSQL 13,
pg_basebackup generates a
backup_manifest with checksums for every file:
pg_verifybackup /backups/base_2025_06_15
Silent exit with code 0 = intact. Run this after every backup. An unverified backup is hope, not infrastructure.
Continuous WAL Archiving
Physical backups alone restore to the moment the backup was taken. WAL archiving extends that to any second in the archive window:
# postgresql.conf wal_level = replica archive_mode = on archive_command = 'cp %p /archive/wal/%f'
In production, ship WAL to object storage:
archive_command = 'aws s3 cp %p s3://my-backups/wal/%f'
Postgres retries the archive command indefinitely on failure. A broken archive command will eventually fill
pg_wal and halt the server — monitor this.
Point-in-Time Recovery (PITR)
PITR is the reason you take physical backups. A base backup + archived WAL = restore to any second in that window.
Base Backup (Monday 2:00 AM) + Archived WAL (Monday 2:00 AM → Wednesday 4:37 PM) = Restore to any point in that window
Recovery workflow (e.g., recovering from an accidental
DROP TABLE at 4:37 PM):
- Stop production (or restore to a separate instance)
- Restore the most recent base backup to a fresh data directory
- Configure recovery:
# postgresql.conf restore_command = 'cp /archive/wal/%f %p' recovery_target_time = '2025-06-15 16:36:00' recovery_target_action = 'promote'
- Create the recovery signal:
touch /path/to/data_directory/recovery.signal
- Start Postgres — it replays WAL through your target time, then promotes.
Recovery Targets
# By time recovery_target_time = '2025-06-15 16:36:00' # By named restore point recovery_target_name = 'before_migration' # By LSN recovery_target_lsn = '0/1A5B3C8' # By transaction ID recovery_target_xid = '12345'
Create restore points before risky operations:
SELECT pg_create_restore_point('before_migration');
Backup Tools
While
pg_basebackup and manual WAL archiving work, production environments benefit from dedicated backup tools that handle retention, parallelism, encryption, and verification automatically. pgBackRest is the most widely deployed production backup tool for Postgres. Supports full, differential, and incremental backups with parallel compression, AES-256 encryption, configurable retention, remote backup via SSH or object storage (S3, GCS, Azure), delta restore, and backup from standby to offload I/O from your primary.
Test Your Restores
A backup you've never restored is not a backup — it's a hope. Schedule regular restore tests:
pg_restore -d mydb_restore_test -h localhost -U postgres mydb_backup.dump psql -d mydb_restore_test -c "SELECT count(*) FROM orders;"
The worst time to discover your backup process is broken is during an actual incident.
Managed Backups: Let the Platform Handle It
If you're managing WAL archiving, retention, encryption, and restore testing yourself, you're spending engineering time on infrastructure plumbing that managed platforms solve automatically. Managed Postgres services handle backups as a core feature — continuous WAL archiving, automated physical backups, point-in-time recovery, encryption at rest, and retention policies are all included by default.
What Managed Backups Provide
|Capability
|Self-Managed
|Managed Service
|Physical backups
|You configure pgBackRest/Barman
|Automatic, daily or more frequent
|WAL archiving
|You set up archive_command + storage
|Built-in, continuous
|Point-in-time recovery
|You manage restore workflow
|API call or SQL command
|Encryption
|You configure AES keys
|Automatic, at rest and in transit
|Retention
|You write retention scripts
|Policy-driven, configurable
|Restore testing
|You schedule and validate
|Platform-verified
|Cross-region copies
|You build replication
|Configuration option
Snowflake Postgres
Snowflake Postgres includes continuous automated backups with zero configuration:
- Automatic physical backups — taken daily with no user intervention
- Continuous WAL archiving — every transaction is archived automatically
- Point-in-time recovery via fork — create a new instance from any point in your retention window
- Encrypted and verified — backups are encrypted at rest and integrity-checked automatically
- High availability — optional cross-zone standby with automated failover
To recover to a specific point in time, you fork the instance:
CREATE POSTGRES INSTANCE my_recovered_db FORK_SOURCE = 'my_production_db' FORK_POINT_IN_TIME = '2025-06-15 16:36:00';
No manual WAL management, no pgBackRest configuration, no archive monitoring. The platform handles the entire lifecycle.
With Snowflake Postgres, backups and PITR are included by default. You focus on your application — the platform handles continuous WAL archiving, automated physical backups, encryption, and retention. Recovery is a single SQL command.
Conclusion
Think about backups in three tiers.
pg_dump is a copy tool — useful for migrations and dev/staging refreshes, but not disaster recovery. Physical backups with continuous WAL archiving (via pgBackRest, Barman, or WAL-G) give you real point-in-time recovery and are the minimum standard for production. Managed services like Snowflake Postgres handle the entire backup lifecycle automatically — continuous archiving, retention, encryption, and recovery built in from day one.
Whatever you choose: test your restores. Regularly. A backup that's never been restored is just a file you hope works.
Related Resources
Official PostgreSQL docs covering all backup methods — logical, physical, and continuous archiving.
Overview of pg_dump vs. pgBackRest vs. managed backups, with guidance on choosing the right approach for your database size.
How Snowflake Postgres handles forking and PITR with zero manual configuration.
Instance management including backups, forking, high availability, and recovery options.
Understand WAL segments, archiving, and their role in backup and recovery.
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances