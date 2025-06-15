Every Postgres backup conversation starts with the same distinction: What are you protecting against? Hardware failure, human error, compliance requirements, and data migration all demand different tools. This guide covers three categories of "backups" — from pg_dump (which isn't really a backup) through physical backups with point-in-time recovery, to fully managed solutions where the platform handles everything for you.

pg_dump: A Copy, Not a Backup

Let's be direct: pg_dump is not a backup tool. It's a data export utility. It produces a snapshot of your database at one moment in time. It doesn't capture WAL, it can't restore to an arbitrary point, and it won't save you from "someone ran DROP TABLE five minutes ago." What it is good for: moving data between environments, extracting a subset of tables, migrating between major Postgres versions, and keeping a portable copy you can inspect with a text editor.

If you're using pg_dump as your only backup strategy in production, you're accepting the risk that you can only ever recover to the last time your dump ran — and that recovery will take however long it takes to replay all that SQL.

When pg_dump Is the Right Tool

Development and staging refreshes — dump production, restore to dev

— dump production, restore to dev Schema migration testing — dump before a major DDL change, restore if it breaks

— dump before a major DDL change, restore if it breaks Cross-version upgrades — logical dumps are the standard way to move between major Postgres versions

— logical dumps are the standard way to move between major Postgres versions Partial exports — dump a single table or schema for analysis or sharing

— dump a single table or schema for analysis or sharing Small databases (<50 GB) — where the dump/restore cycle completes in minutes, not hours

Basic Usage

The default output is plain SQL — CREATE and INSERT statements that rebuild your database:

# Plain SQL dump pg_dump -h localhost -U postgres mydb > mydb_backup.sql

For anything beyond toy-size databases, use custom format — it's compressed, supports parallel restore, and lets you selectively restore individual tables:

# Custom format (compressed, parallel-capable) pg_dump -Fc -h localhost -U postgres mydb -f mydb_backup.dump

Key Options

Option Purpose -Fc Custom format — compressed, parallel restore -Fd Directory format — one file per table, parallel dump -Fp Plain SQL text (default) --schema-only Structure only, no data --data-only Data only, no DDL -t tablename Dump a single table -j N Parallel dump (directory format only) -Z 0-9 Compression level

Parallel Dumps for Large Databases

Directory format enables parallel dumping — multiple tables extracted simultaneously:

# Parallel dump with 4 workers pg_dump -Fd -j 4 -h localhost -U postgres mydb -f /backups/mydb_dir/

Each worker handles a separate table, so the speedup scales with table count, not table size.

Don't Forget Globals

pg_dump exports a single database. It does not capture roles, tablespaces, or cluster-wide objects:

# Dump global objects (roles, tablespaces) pg_dumpall --globals-only -h localhost -U postgres -f globals.sql

Always keep a recent globals dump alongside your database dumps. Without it, restore will fail on missing roles.

Restoring

For custom or directory format, use pg_restore :

# Full restore pg_restore -d mydb -h localhost -U postgres mydb_backup.dump # Parallel restore with 4 workers pg_restore -j 4 -d mydb -h localhost -U postgres mydb_backup.dump # Restore a single table pg_restore -t orders -d mydb -h localhost -U postgres mydb_backup.dump # List dump contents (useful for selective restore) pg_restore -l mydb_backup.dump

For plain SQL dumps:

psql -h localhost -U postgres -d mydb -f mydb_backup.sql

Limitations You Must Understand

Point-in-time snapshot only — you can only recover to the moment the dump started

— you can only recover to the moment the dump started Long-running transaction — holds a transaction open for the entire dump, which can conflict with vacuum and DDL

— holds a transaction open for the entire dump, which can conflict with vacuum and DDL No WAL — cannot replay changes after the dump

— cannot replay changes after the dump Slow at scale — databases over 100 GB take hours to dump and restore

— databases over 100 GB take hours to dump and restore No cluster-wide state — roles, replication slots, and tablespace info are not included

Automating pg_dump

For small databases where pg_dump is sufficient, automate with cron and add retention:

#!/bin/bash # /usr/local/bin/backup_postgres.sh BACKUP_DIR="/backups/postgres" RETENTION_DAYS=7 TIMESTAMP=$(date +%Y%m%d_%H%M%S) pg_dump -Fc -h localhost -U postgres mydb \ -f "${BACKUP_DIR}/mydb_${TIMESTAMP}.dump" # Verify it's not empty if [ ! -s "${BACKUP_DIR}/mydb_${TIMESTAMP}.dump" ]; then echo "ERROR: Backup file is empty" >&2 exit 1 fi # Remove old backups find "${BACKUP_DIR}" -name "*.dump" -mtime +${RETENTION_DAYS} -delete

# crontab — daily at 2 AM 0 2 * * * /usr/local/bin/backup_postgres.sh

Physical Backups: Real Disaster Recovery

Physical backups copy the entire database cluster at the filesystem level — every data file, WAL segment, and configuration file. Unlike pg_dump, physical backups serve as the foundation for point-in-time recovery (PITR), which is your actual protection against human error. Combined with continuous WAL archiving, you can restore to any second within your retention window.

This is the minimum viable backup strategy for any production Postgres database.

pg_basebackup

pg_basebackup is the built-in tool for taking physical backups. It connects to a running server, triggers a checkpoint, and streams a consistent copy of the data directory:

# Physical backup with WAL streaming and progress pg_basebackup -D /backups/base_2025_06_15 \ -h localhost -U replicator \ -Fp -Xs -P -c fast

Option Purpose -D Destination directory -Fp Plain format (directory tree) -Ft Tar format (single compressed archive) -Xs Stream WAL during backup (critical for consistency) -P Show progress -c fast Fast checkpoint — don't wait for scheduled one -z Compress tar output with gzip

The -Xs flag is critical. Without it, WAL generated during the backup might be recycled before you archive it, leaving an inconsistent backup.

Tar Format for Portability

# Compressed tar backup — easier to ship to remote storage pg_basebackup -D /backups/base_2025_06_15 \ -h localhost -U replicator \ -Ft -z -Xs -P -c fast

Produces base.tar.gz and pg_wal.tar.gz — compact archives ready for object storage.

Verifying Backups

Since PostgreSQL 13, pg_basebackup generates a backup_manifest with checksums for every file:

pg_verifybackup /backups/base_2025_06_15

Silent exit with code 0 = intact. Run this after every backup. An unverified backup is hope, not infrastructure.

Continuous WAL Archiving

Physical backups alone restore to the moment the backup was taken. WAL archiving extends that to any second in the archive window:

# postgresql.conf wal_level = replica archive_mode = on archive_command = 'cp %p /archive/wal/%f'

In production, ship WAL to object storage:

archive_command = 'aws s3 cp %p s3://my-backups/wal/%f'

Postgres retries the archive command indefinitely on failure. A broken archive command will eventually fill pg_wal and halt the server — monitor this.

Point-in-Time Recovery (PITR)

PITR is the reason you take physical backups. A base backup + archived WAL = restore to any second in that window.

Base Backup (Monday 2:00 AM) + Archived WAL (Monday 2:00 AM → Wednesday 4:37 PM) = Restore to any point in that window

Recovery workflow (e.g., recovering from an accidental DROP TABLE at 4:37 PM):

Stop production (or restore to a separate instance) Restore the most recent base backup to a fresh data directory Configure recovery:

# postgresql.conf restore_command = 'cp /archive/wal/%f %p' recovery_target_time = '2025-06-15 16:36:00' recovery_target_action = 'promote'

Create the recovery signal:

touch /path/to/data_directory/recovery.signal

Start Postgres — it replays WAL through your target time, then promotes.

Recovery Targets

# By time recovery_target_time = '2025-06-15 16:36:00' # By named restore point recovery_target_name = 'before_migration' # By LSN recovery_target_lsn = '0/1A5B3C8' # By transaction ID recovery_target_xid = '12345'

Create restore points before risky operations:

SELECT pg_create_restore_point('before_migration');

Backup Tools

While pg_basebackup and manual WAL archiving work, production environments benefit from dedicated backup tools that handle retention, parallelism, encryption, and verification automatically. pgBackRest is the most widely deployed production backup tool for Postgres. Supports full, differential, and incremental backups with parallel compression, AES-256 encryption, configurable retention, remote backup via SSH or object storage (S3, GCS, Azure), delta restore, and backup from standby to offload I/O from your primary.

Test Your Restores

A backup you've never restored is not a backup — it's a hope. Schedule regular restore tests:

pg_restore -d mydb_restore_test -h localhost -U postgres mydb_backup.dump psql -d mydb_restore_test -c "SELECT count(*) FROM orders;"

The worst time to discover your backup process is broken is during an actual incident.

Managed Backups: Let the Platform Handle It

If you're managing WAL archiving, retention, encryption, and restore testing yourself, you're spending engineering time on infrastructure plumbing that managed platforms solve automatically. Managed Postgres services handle backups as a core feature — continuous WAL archiving, automated physical backups, point-in-time recovery, encryption at rest, and retention policies are all included by default.

What Managed Backups Provide

Capability Self-Managed Managed Service Physical backups You configure pgBackRest/Barman Automatic, daily or more frequent WAL archiving You set up archive_command + storage Built-in, continuous Point-in-time recovery You manage restore workflow API call or SQL command Encryption You configure AES keys Automatic, at rest and in transit Retention You write retention scripts Policy-driven, configurable Restore testing You schedule and validate Platform-verified Cross-region copies You build replication Configuration option

Snowflake Postgres

Snowflake Postgres includes continuous automated backups with zero configuration:

Automatic physical backups — taken daily with no user intervention

— taken daily with no user intervention Continuous WAL archiving — every transaction is archived automatically

— every transaction is archived automatically Point-in-time recovery via fork — create a new instance from any point in your retention window

— create a new instance from any point in your retention window Encrypted and verified — backups are encrypted at rest and integrity-checked automatically

— backups are encrypted at rest and integrity-checked automatically High availability — optional cross-zone standby with automated failover

To recover to a specific point in time, you fork the instance:

CREATE POSTGRES INSTANCE my_recovered_db FORK_SOURCE = 'my_production_db' FORK_POINT_IN_TIME = '2025-06-15 16:36:00';

No manual WAL management, no pgBackRest configuration, no archive monitoring. The platform handles the entire lifecycle.

With Snowflake Postgres, backups and PITR are included by default. You focus on your application — the platform handles continuous WAL archiving, automated physical backups, encryption, and retention. Recovery is a single SQL command.

Conclusion

Think about backups in three tiers. pg_dump is a copy tool — useful for migrations and dev/staging refreshes, but not disaster recovery. Physical backups with continuous WAL archiving (via pgBackRest, Barman, or WAL-G) give you real point-in-time recovery and are the minimum standard for production. Managed services like Snowflake Postgres handle the entire backup lifecycle automatically — continuous archiving, retention, encryption, and recovery built in from day one.

Whatever you choose: test your restores. Regularly. A backup that's never been restored is just a file you hope works.

Related Resources

Official PostgreSQL docs covering all backup methods — logical, physical, and continuous archiving.

Overview of pg_dump vs. pgBackRest vs. managed backups, with guidance on choosing the right approach for your database size.

How Snowflake Postgres handles forking and PITR with zero manual configuration.

Instance management including backups, forking, high availability, and recovery options.