Reliable and Safe

With over 35 years of active development, Postgres has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable pieces of software ever built.

Fully ACID-compliant — Every transaction is atomic, consistent, isolated, and durable. Postgres doesn't cut corners on data integrity.

— Every transaction is atomic, consistent, isolated, and durable. Postgres doesn't cut corners on data integrity. Conservative release approach — New features go through multiple release cycles of testing before reaching production. The community prioritizes correctness over speed-to-market.

— New features go through multiple release cycles of testing before reaching production. The community prioritizes correctness over speed-to-market. Crash recovery — Write-ahead logging (WAL) ensures that committed transactions survive crashes, power failures, and hardware faults. Postgres recovers automatically on restart.

— Write-ahead logging (WAL) ensures that committed transactions survive crashes, power failures, and hardware faults. Postgres recovers automatically on restart. Battle-tested — Postgres runs in production at companies like Apple, Instagram, Spotify, and Twitch, handling millions of transactions per second across petabytes of data.

— Postgres runs in production at companies like Apple, Instagram, Spotify, and Twitch, handling millions of transactions per second across petabytes of data. Transparency - When any data corruption issue is discovered, the Postgres community doesn’t sweep it under the rug. They document it thoroughly, issue rapid point-releases, and provide dedicated tools (like pg_amcheck ) to help users detect and repair the damage.

- When any data corruption issue is discovered, the Postgres community doesn’t sweep it under the rug. They document it thoroughly, issue rapid point-releases, and provide dedicated tools (like ) to help users detect and repair the damage. Conservative Engineering - Unlike database projects that prioritize feature velocity, the Postgres team is notoriously strict about merging code, favoring data correctness over everything else.

Feature Rich — More Than a Database

Postgres isn't just a relational database. It's a data platform that handles multiple workload types in a single system:

Workload Feature Description Relational SQL Full SQL standard support with window functions, CTEs, lateral joins Document JSONB Store, index, and query semi-structured data with document-database flexibility Geospatial PostGIS Industry-standard geospatial extension for location data, mapping, and GIS Time-series Partitioning Built-in partitioning for handling IoT and event data efficently Vector search pgvector Store and search embeddings for AI, RAG, and semantic search Message queue LISTEN/NOTIFY Built-in pub/sub for real-time event-driven architectures

No Lock-In

Postgres is one of the few databases with true independence:

No corporate owner — The PostgreSQL Global Development Group is a community, not a company. No single vendor can change the license, restrict features, or force upgrades.

— The PostgreSQL Global Development Group is a community, not a company. No single vendor can change the license, restrict features, or force upgrades. Permissive license — The PostgreSQL License is similar to BSD/MIT. You can use, modify, and distribute Postgres without restrictions — even in commercial products.

— The PostgreSQL License is similar to BSD/MIT. You can use, modify, and distribute Postgres without restrictions — even in commercial products. Portability — Run Postgres on any cloud, on-premises, in local development, in containers, or on bare metal. Your data, schemas, and application code move with you.

— Run Postgres on any cloud, on-premises, in local development, in containers, or on bare metal. Your data, schemas, and application code move with you. Community governance — Major decisions are made by the core team through open discussion on public mailing lists. The roadmap is driven by the community, not a board of directors.

Choosing Postgres means your investment in schemas, queries, extensions, and operational knowledge transfers to any environment.

Rich Indexing and Performance

Postgres offers the most versatile indexing system of any database:

Index Types

Index Type Best For B-Tree Equality and range queries (the default) GIN Full-text search, JSONB, arrays, and composite types GiST Geospatial data (PostGIS), range types, and nearest-neighbor search BRIN Very large tables with naturally ordered data (timestamps, serial IDs) HNSW Approximate nearest-neighbor vector search (pgvector)

Advanced Indexing Features

Partial indexes — Index only the rows you care about, reducing size and improving write performance

— Index only the rows you care about, reducing size and improving write performance Expression indexes — Index computed values like lower(email) or jsonb_extract_path_text(data, 'status')

— Index computed values like or Covering indexes — Include extra columns in the index to satisfy queries without touching the table (index-only scans)

The right index strategy can turn a query from minutes to milliseconds — and Postgres gives you more tools to get there than any other database.

The Database for AI

The pgvector extension makes Postgres a first-class database for AI and machine learning workloads:

Store embeddings alongside your relational data — no need for a separate vector database

alongside your relational data — no need for a separate vector database Build RAG pipelines that combine semantic search with structured filters in a single query

that combine semantic search with structured filters in a single query Hybrid search — Combine vector similarity with full-text search and relational filters for more relevant results

-- Find similar products using vector search with a category filter SELECT name, price, embedding <=> '[0.12, -0.34, 0.56, ...]'::vector AS distance FROM products WHERE category = 'electronics' ORDER BY distance LIMIT 10;

Keeping your vectors in Postgres means your AI features benefit from the same transactions, backups, replication, and security as the rest of your data.

Give Your Developers What They Want

Postgres is the #1 most-loved database on Stack Overflow's developer survey, and that translates directly into productivity:

Drivers for every language — Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, Go, Rust, Java, C#, Ruby, PHP, and more

— Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, Go, Rust, Java, C#, Ruby, PHP, and more First-class ORM support — SQLAlchemy, Prisma, Django ORM, ActiveRecord, Hibernate, and GORM all treat Postgres as a primary target

— SQLAlchemy, Prisma, Django ORM, ActiveRecord, Hibernate, and GORM all treat Postgres as a primary target Every cloud provider — Managed Postgres is available on AWS (RDS, Aurora), GCP (Cloud SQL, AlloyDB), Azure, and Snowflake

— Managed Postgres is available on AWS (RDS, Aurora), GCP (Cloud SQL, AlloyDB), Azure, and Snowflake Rich tooling ecosystem — pgAdmin, DBeaver, DataGrip, psql, and dozens of monitoring and migration tools

— pgAdmin, DBeaver, DataGrip, psql, and dozens of monitoring and migration tools Massive community — Questions get answered quickly on Stack Overflow, Reddit, and the PostgreSQL mailing lists

When your developers already know and prefer Postgres, choosing it reduces onboarding time and increases retention.

Why Postgres on Snowflake?

Snowflake Postgres combines the full power of open source PostgreSQL with the Snowflake platform:

Fully managed — Automated backups, patching, failover, and scaling so your team focuses on building, not operating

— Automated backups, patching, failover, and scaling so your team focuses on building, not operating Built-in connection pooling — No need to deploy and manage PgBouncer or pgpool separately

— No need to deploy and manage PgBouncer or pgpool separately Snowflake Insights — Pre-built dashboards for query performance, connections, replication lag, and resource utilization

— Pre-built dashboards for query performance, connections, replication lag, and resource utilization Data movement — Seamlessly offload analytics and historical data from Postgres to Snowflake's data cloud

— Seamlessly offload analytics and historical data from Postgres to Snowflake's data cloud Cortex AI — Access Snowflake's AI and ML services directly from your Postgres workflows

— Access Snowflake's AI and ML services directly from your Postgres workflows Enterprise security — Network policies, private connectivity, encryption, and role-based access control inherited from the Snowflake platform

Snowflake Postgres is 100% compatible with open source PostgreSQL. Your applications connect using standard Postgres drivers and connection strings — no code changes required.

Conclusion

Related Resources

Get started with Snowflake's managed PostgreSQL service.

Comprehensive reference for all PostgreSQL features.

An introduction to PostgreSQL and its core concepts.