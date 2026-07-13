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Postgres is a complete platform for AI-powered applications. With extensions like pgvector and Apache AGE, you can build sophisticated AI systems entirely within your database — no external vector stores, graph databases, or complex data pipelines required.

What You Can Build

CapabilityWhat It DoesKey Extension
Vector storage & searchStore embeddings and find similar items using approximate nearest-neighbor searchpgvector
Semantic searchFind content by meaning, not just keywords — combine vector similarity with full-text searchpgvector + tsvector
RAGGround LLM responses in your own data by retrieving relevant context at query timepgvector
GraphRAGTraverse knowledge graphs to gather richer, multi-hop context for LLM generationApache AGE + pgvector

Why This Matters

Each of these capabilities typically requires a separate specialized system — a vector database for embeddings, a graph database for relationships, a search engine for full-text. Postgres handles all of them in one place, with one security model, one backup strategy, and full transactional consistency across all your data.

Keep Everything Together

With Postgres, everything lives in one database:

  • Join vectors with relational data — Combine similarity search with filters on metadata, user attributes, or business logic in a single query.
  • Existing tooling — Use familiar ORMs, migration frameworks, backup tools, and monitoring. No new infrastructure to learn.
  • ACID guarantees — Embeddings are transactionally consistent with the data they represent. No stale vectors from failed syncs.
  • Single access control — One GRANT system governs who can see what — vectors, text, metadata, and graph data alike.
  • One connection pool — Your application talks to one database, not three or four.

The AI landscape moves fast, but your database is the stable foundation. Building on Postgres means you can swap embedding models, try new retrieval strategies, or add graph traversal — all without re-architecting your infrastructure.

Storing and Querying Vectors

Enable pgvector

pgvector adds a vector data type and distance operators to Postgres. Enable it in any database:

CREATE EXTENSION vector;

Create a Table with Embeddings

CREATE TABLE documents (
  id         bigint PRIMARY KEY GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY,
  title      text NOT NULL,
  content    text NOT NULL,
  metadata   jsonb DEFAULT '{}',
  embedding  vector(1536)
);

The vector(1536) type stores a fixed-length array of 32-bit floats. Choose the dimension to match your embedding model:

ModelDimensions
OpenAI text-embedding-3-small1536
OpenAI text-embedding-3-large3072
Cohere embed-english-v31024
Open-source (e5, BGE, etc.)768–1024

Distance Operators

pgvector provides three distance operators for different use cases:

-- Cosine distance (most common for normalized embeddings)
SELECT title, 1 - (embedding <=> $1::vector) AS similarity
FROM documents
ORDER BY embedding <=> $1::vector
LIMIT 5;

-- L2 (Euclidean) distance
SELECT title, embedding <-> $1::vector AS distance
FROM documents
ORDER BY embedding <-> $1::vector
LIMIT 5;

-- Inner product (use with non-normalized embeddings)
SELECT title, (embedding <#> $1::vector) * -1 AS score
FROM documents
ORDER BY embedding <#> $1::vector
LIMIT 5;
OperatorDistance MetricBest For
<=>CosineNormalized embeddings (most embedding APIs)
<->L2 / EuclideanWhen magnitude matters
<#>Negative inner productMax inner product search

Indexing for Performance

Without an index, pgvector performs exact (brute-force) search. For datasets beyond a few thousand rows, create an approximate nearest-neighbor (ANN) index.

HNSW (recommended for most use cases):

CREATE INDEX ON documents
  USING hnsw (embedding vector_cosine_ops)
  WITH (m = 16, ef_construction = 128);

-- Tune query-time recall vs. speed
SET hnsw.ef_search = 100;

IVFFlat (faster to build, useful for bulk-load scenarios):

-- Build after loading data (needs representative sample)
CREATE INDEX ON documents
  USING ivfflat (embedding vector_cosine_ops)
  WITH (lists = 100);

-- Tune: higher probes = better recall, more latency
SET ivfflat.probes = 10;
Index TypeBuild SpeedQuery SpeedRecallIncremental Inserts
HNSWSlowerFasterHigherYes — no rebuild needed
IVFFlatFasterSlowerLower (tunable)Requires periodic rebuild

Half-Precision and Binary Vectors

pgvector 0.7+ supports halfvec (16-bit floats) and binary quantization for reduced memory usage:

-- Half-precision vectors use ~50% less memory
CREATE TABLE documents_half (
  id        bigint PRIMARY KEY GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY,
  content   text NOT NULL,
  embedding halfvec(1536)
);

CREATE INDEX ON documents_half
  USING hnsw (embedding halfvec_cosine_ops);

Use halfvec when you need to scale to millions of vectors. The recall loss is minimal for most applications, and you cut index memory in half.

Semantic search finds content by meaning rather than exact keyword matches. By combining pgvector's similarity search with Postgres's built-in full-text search, you get hybrid search — the best of both approaches.

Why Hybrid Search?

ApproachStrengthsWeaknesses
Keyword (tsvector)Exact term matching, fast, no ML model neededMisses synonyms and paraphrases
Vector (pgvector)Understands meaning, handles synonymsCan miss exact terms, needs embeddings
Hybrid (both)Best recall — catches both exact matches and semantic similaritySlightly more complex

Setting Up Hybrid Search

CREATE TABLE articles (
  id         bigint PRIMARY KEY GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY,
  title      text NOT NULL,
  body       text NOT NULL,
  -- Full-text search column (auto-updated)
  tsv        tsvector GENERATED ALWAYS AS (
               to_tsvector('english', title || ' ' || body)
             ) STORED,
  -- Vector embedding for semantic similarity
  embedding  vector(1536)
);

-- Index both search methods
CREATE INDEX ON articles USING gin (tsv);
CREATE INDEX ON articles USING hnsw (embedding vector_cosine_ops);

Hybrid Search Query

Combine both signals with Reciprocal Rank Fusion (RRF) — a simple, effective way to merge ranked lists:

WITH keyword_results AS (
  SELECT id, ts_rank_cd(tsv, query) AS rank
  FROM articles, plainto_tsquery('english', $1) query
  WHERE tsv @@ query
  ORDER BY rank DESC
  LIMIT 20
),
vector_results AS (
  SELECT id, 1 - (embedding <=> $2::vector) AS rank
  FROM articles
  ORDER BY embedding <=> $2::vector
  LIMIT 20
),
combined AS (
  SELECT
    COALESCE(k.id, v.id) AS id,
    -- RRF formula: sum of 1/(k + rank_position) across both lists
    COALESCE(1.0 / (60 + ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY k.rank DESC NULLS LAST)), 0) +
    COALESCE(1.0 / (60 + ROW_NUMBER() OVER (ORDER BY v.rank DESC NULLS LAST)), 0) AS rrf_score
  FROM keyword_results k
  FULL OUTER JOIN vector_results v ON k.id = v.id
)
SELECT a.id, a.title, a.body, c.rrf_score
FROM combined c
JOIN articles a ON a.id = c.id
ORDER BY c.rrf_score DESC
LIMIT 10;

aside negative The 60 constant in RRF is standard (from the original paper). It prevents high-ranked items in one list from dominating. You can tune it, but 60 works well as a default.

Simpler Hybrid Search with Weighted Scoring

If RRF feels complex, a weighted linear combination works too:

SELECT id, title, body,
  (0.7 * (1 - (embedding <=> $2::vector))) +
  (0.3 * ts_rank_cd(tsv, plainto_tsquery('english', $1))) AS score
FROM articles
WHERE tsv @@ plainto_tsquery('english', $1)
   OR embedding <=> $2::vector < 0.5
ORDER BY score DESC
LIMIT 10;

Adjust the 0.7/0.3 weights based on your domain. Technical content often benefits from higher keyword weight; conversational queries benefit from higher vector weight.

RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation)

Retrieval-Augmented Generation enhances LLM responses with relevant context from your own data. Postgres is a natural fit for the retrieval layer because your embeddings, source text, and metadata all live together.

The RAG Pattern

  1. Chunk documents — Split long content into overlapping segments.
  2. Generate embeddings — Run each chunk through an embedding model.
  3. Store in Postgres — Insert embeddings alongside the source content and metadata.
  4. Retrieve at query time — Embed the user's question and find similar chunks via vector search.
  5. Generate response — Pass the retrieved context to an LLM to produce a grounded answer.

Schema for RAG

-- Source documents
CREATE TABLE documents (
  id           bigint PRIMARY KEY GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY,
  title        text NOT NULL,
  source_url   text,
  content      text NOT NULL,
  metadata     jsonb DEFAULT '{}',
  created_at   timestamptz DEFAULT now()
);

-- Chunked and embedded content
CREATE TABLE chunks (
  id           bigint PRIMARY KEY GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY,
  document_id  bigint REFERENCES documents(id) ON DELETE CASCADE,
  chunk_index  int NOT NULL,
  content      text NOT NULL,
  token_count  int,
  embedding    vector(1536),
  UNIQUE (document_id, chunk_index)
);

-- Index for fast retrieval
CREATE INDEX ON chunks USING hnsw (embedding vector_cosine_ops);
CREATE INDEX ON chunks (document_id);

Retrieval with Metadata Filtering

The real power of Postgres-based RAG is combining similarity search with structured filters:

-- Find relevant chunks, filtered by source and recency
SELECT c.content, c.chunk_index,
       d.title, d.source_url,
       1 - (c.embedding <=> $1::vector) AS similarity
FROM chunks c
JOIN documents d ON d.id = c.document_id
WHERE d.metadata->>'category' = 'engineering'
  AND d.created_at > now() - interval '90 days'
ORDER BY c.embedding <=> $1::vector
LIMIT 5;

This uses both the HNSW index for vector similarity and standard B-tree indexes on metadata — something that requires complex multi-system orchestration with standalone vector databases.

Chunking Strategies

How you split documents affects retrieval quality:

-- Example: inserting chunks with overlap tracking
INSERT INTO chunks (document_id, chunk_index, content, token_count, embedding)
VALUES
  ($1, 0, $2, $3, $4),  -- tokens 0-500
  ($1, 1, $5, $6, $7),  -- tokens 450-950 (50-token overlap)
  ($1, 2, $8, $9, $10); -- tokens 900-1400
StrategyChunk SizeOverlapBest For
Fixed-size500 tokens50–100 tokensGeneral purpose
Paragraph-basedVariesNoneWell-structured documents
SemanticVariesNoneDocuments with clear topic shifts

aside negative Chunk size matters. Too large and the embedding loses specificity; too small and you lose context. Start with 500–1000 tokens with 10–20% overlap and iterate based on retrieval quality.

Context Window Assembly

After retrieval, assemble the context for your LLM call:

-- Get chunks with surrounding context (previous and next chunks)
SELECT c.content,
       lag(c.content) OVER (PARTITION BY c.document_id ORDER BY c.chunk_index) AS prev_chunk,
       lead(c.content) OVER (PARTITION BY c.document_id ORDER BY c.chunk_index) AS next_chunk
FROM chunks c
WHERE c.id IN (SELECT id FROM retrieved_chunk_ids)
ORDER BY c.embedding <=> $1::vector;

This gives your LLM not just the most relevant chunk, but its surrounding context for better answer generation.

GraphRAG

GraphRAG combines knowledge graph traversal with vector retrieval to provide richer, multi-hop context to LLMs. Standard RAG retrieves isolated chunks; GraphRAG follows relationships between entities to gather connected information.

When to Use GraphRAG

  • Questions that span multiple documents ("How does project X relate to team Y's goals?")
  • Queries requiring multi-hop reasoning ("Who manages the person who wrote this code?")
  • Domains with rich entity relationships (org charts, supply chains, codebases)

Setting Up a Knowledge Graph with Apache AGE

Apache AGE adds graph database capabilities to Postgres using the openCypher query language:

-- Enable the AGE extension
CREATE EXTENSION age;
LOAD 'age';
SET search_path = ag_catalog, "$user", public;

-- Create a knowledge graph
SELECT create_graph('knowledge_base');

Building the Graph

Store entities and relationships extracted from your documents:

-- Add entities as graph nodes
SELECT * FROM cypher('knowledge_base', $$
  CREATE (:Document {
    id: 1,
    title: 'Postgres Performance Guide',
    category: 'engineering'
  })
$$) AS (v agtype);

SELECT * FROM cypher('knowledge_base', $$
  CREATE (:Concept {
    name: 'Index Tuning',
    description: 'Optimizing database indexes for query performance'
  })
$$) AS (v agtype);

-- Create relationships
SELECT * FROM cypher('knowledge_base', $$
  MATCH (d:Document {id: 1}), (c:Concept {name: 'Index Tuning'})
  CREATE (d)-[:COVERS {section: 'chapter_3', depth: 'detailed'}]->(c)
$$) AS (e agtype);

GraphRAG Retrieval Pattern

Combine vector similarity with graph traversal for multi-hop context:

-- Step 1: Find relevant chunks via vector search
WITH seed_chunks AS (
  SELECT c.id, c.document_id, c.content,
         1 - (c.embedding <=> $1::vector) AS similarity
  FROM chunks c
  ORDER BY c.embedding <=> $1::vector
  LIMIT 5
),
-- Step 2: Find related entities via graph traversal
related_entities AS (
  SELECT entity_id, relationship, depth
  FROM cypher('knowledge_base', $$
    MATCH (d:Document {id: $doc_id})-[r*1..2]-(related)
    RETURN id(related) AS entity_id, type(r) AS relationship, length(r) AS depth
  $$) AS (entity_id agtype, relationship agtype, depth agtype)
  WHERE doc_id IN (SELECT document_id FROM seed_chunks)
),
-- Step 3: Get chunks from related documents
graph_chunks AS (
  SELECT c.content, c.embedding, 'graph' AS source
  FROM chunks c
  JOIN documents d ON d.id = c.document_id
  WHERE d.id IN (SELECT entity_id::int FROM related_entities)
  ORDER BY c.embedding <=> $1::vector
  LIMIT 5
)
-- Combine vector-similar and graph-connected chunks
SELECT content, similarity, source FROM (
  SELECT content, similarity, 'vector' AS source FROM seed_chunks
  UNION ALL
  SELECT content, 1 - (embedding <=> $1::vector), source FROM graph_chunks
) combined
ORDER BY similarity DESC
LIMIT 10;

Entity Extraction and Graph Maintenance

Keep your knowledge graph in sync with your documents using triggers:

-- Table to track extracted entities
CREATE TABLE entities (
  id            bigint PRIMARY KEY GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY,
  document_id   bigint REFERENCES documents(id) ON DELETE CASCADE,
  entity_name   text NOT NULL,
  entity_type   text NOT NULL,  -- 'person', 'concept', 'tool', etc.
  properties    jsonb DEFAULT '{}'
);

CREATE TABLE entity_relationships (
  id            bigint PRIMARY KEY GENERATED ALWAYS AS IDENTITY,
  source_id     bigint REFERENCES entities(id) ON DELETE CASCADE,
  target_id     bigint REFERENCES entities(id) ON DELETE CASCADE,
  relationship  text NOT NULL,  -- 'mentions', 'depends_on', 'authored_by'
  properties    jsonb DEFAULT '{}'
);

-- Indexes for fast graph traversal
CREATE INDEX ON entity_relationships (source_id);
CREATE INDEX ON entity_relationships (target_id);
CREATE INDEX ON entities (entity_type, entity_name);

GraphRAG with Common Table Expression (CTE)

If you don't want to install AGE, you can implement graph traversal with recursive CTEs:

-- Traverse relationships up to 3 hops from seed entities
WITH RECURSIVE graph_walk AS (
  -- Start from entities mentioned in relevant chunks
  SELECT e.id, e.entity_name, e.entity_type, 0 AS depth
  FROM entities e
  JOIN chunks c ON c.document_id = e.document_id
  WHERE c.id IN (SELECT id FROM seed_chunk_ids)

  UNION ALL

  -- Walk relationships
  SELECT e2.id, e2.entity_name, e2.entity_type, gw.depth + 1
  FROM graph_walk gw
  JOIN entity_relationships er ON er.source_id = gw.id
  JOIN entities e2 ON e2.id = er.target_id
  WHERE gw.depth < 3
)
SELECT DISTINCT entity_name, entity_type, min(depth) AS min_depth
FROM graph_walk
GROUP BY entity_name, entity_type
ORDER BY min_depth, entity_name;

You don't need a dedicated graph database for GraphRAG. Postgres recursive CTEs handle most knowledge graph traversal patterns. Apache AGE adds openCypher syntax for complex graph queries, but the relational approach works for simpler graphs.

Snowflake Cortex Integration

Snowflake Cortex provides serverless AI functions that pair naturally with Postgres. Use Cortex to generate embeddings and run LLM inference at scale, then serve the results from Postgres at application speed.

Generating Embeddings with Cortex

You don't need to manage embedding model infrastructure yourself. The AI_EMBED function generates vector embeddings on demand:

-- Generate an embedding with AI_EMBED (recommended)
SELECT AI_EMBED('snowflake-arctic-embed-l-v2.0', 'Your text here');

-- Specify output dimensions (model-dependent)
SELECT AI_EMBED('snowflake-arctic-embed-l-v2.0', 'Your text here');
ModelDimensionsBest For
snowflake-arctic-embed-l-v2.01024High accuracy, general purpose
snowflake-arctic-embed-l-v2.0-8k1024Longer documents (8K token context)
snowflake-arctic-embed-m-v1.5768Good balance of speed and accuracy
voyage-multilingual-21024Multilingual content

Batch Embedding Generation

Generate embeddings for an entire table of content in Snowflake:

-- Embed all rows in a content table
CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE my_db.my_schema.embedded_chunks AS
SELECT
  id,
  document_id,
  chunk_index,
  content,
  AI_EMBED('snowflake-arctic-embed-l-v2.0', content) AS embedding
FROM my_db.my_schema.chunks;

Scripting Between Snowflake Postgres and Snowflake

Snowflake Postgres and Snowflake can exchange data bidirectionally through pg_lake stages. This enables a powerful pattern: export text from Postgres, generate embeddings in Snowflake with Cortex, and write the vectors back to Postgres — all without leaving the Snowflake ecosystem.

Step 1: Set up the stage connection

-- In Snowflake: create a storage integration pointing to your Postgres instance
CREATE STORAGE INTEGRATION my_pg_stage_integration
  TYPE = POSTGRES_INTERNAL_STORAGE
  POSTGRES_INSTANCE = 'my_postgres_instance';

-- Create a stage for file exchange
CREATE STAGE my_pg_stage
  RELATIVE_URL = '/embeddings'
  STORAGE_INTEGRATION = my_pg_stage_integration;

Step 2: Export text from Postgres to the stage

-- In Postgres: export content that needs embeddings
COPY (
  SELECT id, content
  FROM documents
  WHERE embedding IS NULL
)
TO '@STAGE/embeddings/to_embed.parquet'
WITH (FORMAT 'parquet');

Step 3: Generate embeddings in Snowflake

-- In Snowflake: read the exported file and generate embeddings
CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE embedded_results AS
SELECT
  $1:id::int AS id,
  AI_EMBED('snowflake-arctic-embed-l-v2.0', $1:content::text) AS embedding
FROM @my_pg_stage/to_embed.parquet;

-- Write results back to the stage
COPY INTO @my_pg_stage/embeddings_done.parquet
FROM embedded_results
FILE_FORMAT = (TYPE = PARQUET);

Step 4: Load embeddings back into Postgres

-- In Postgres: load the generated embeddings
CREATE TEMP TABLE embedding_import (
  id       int,
  embedding vector(1024)
);

COPY embedding_import
FROM '@STAGE/embeddings/embeddings_done.parquet'
WITH (FORMAT 'parquet');

-- Update the source table
UPDATE documents d
SET embedding = e.embedding
FROM embedding_import e
WHERE d.id = e.id;

With pg_lake stages, you can script the entire embedding pipeline without any external infrastructure. Postgres exports text, Snowflake generates embeddings with Cortex, and the vectors flow right back — no S3 buckets, no custom ETL code, no third-party orchestrators.

Syncing Embeddings with Shared Iceberg

For continuous sync rather than batch scripting, use the Shared Iceberg pattern. Postgres writes an Iceberg table that Snowflake reads through a catalog integration:

-- In Postgres: create an Iceberg table with your content
CREATE TABLE documents_iceberg (
  id      int,
  content text
) USING iceberg;

-- In Snowflake: read the table, generate embeddings, and write back via stage
CREATE OR REPLACE ICEBERG TABLE my_iceberg_docs
  CATALOG = 'my_postgres_catalog'
  CATALOG_TABLE_NAME = 'documents_iceberg';

-- Generate embeddings from the synced data
SELECT id, AI_EMBED('snowflake-arctic-embed-l-v2.0', content) AS embedding
FROM my_iceberg_docs;

Embedding Queries at Runtime

For real-time RAG, you also need to embed user queries. Two approaches:

Option A: Embed in Snowflake, query in Postgres — Call Cortex from your application, then pass the vector to Postgres:

# Python example using Snowflake connector + psycopg
import snowflake.connector
import psycopg

# Generate query embedding via Cortex
sf_conn = snowflake.connector.connect(...)
cursor = sf_conn.cursor()
cursor.execute("""
    SELECT AI_EMBED('snowflake-arctic-embed-l-v2.0', %s)::ARRAY
""", (user_question,))
query_embedding = cursor.fetchone()[0]

# Search Postgres with the embedding
pg_conn = psycopg.connect(...)
results = pg_conn.execute("""
    SELECT content, 1 - (embedding <=> %s::vector) AS similarity
    FROM chunks
    ORDER BY embedding <=> %s::vector
    LIMIT 5
""", (query_embedding, query_embedding)).fetchall()

Option B: Use the same model via an API — If you're using an open model like Arctic Embed, you can also run it locally or via a model serving endpoint for query-time embeddings, avoiding the round-trip to Snowflake.

Cortex AI Functions

Beyond embeddings, Cortex provides additional serverless AI functions you can use to enrich data before storing it in Postgres:

  • AI_COMPLETE() — Run LLM inference (GPT-4, Llama, Mistral, and more) over your data.
  • AI_EXTRACT() — Extract structured information from text or documents.
  • AI_CLASSIFY() — Classify text or images into user-defined categories.
  • AI_SENTIMENT() — Analyze sentiment of text content.
  • AI_TRANSLATE() — Translate text between languages.
  • AI_SUMMARIZE_AGG() — Summarize across multiple rows without context window limits.

Cortex Search

Build full semantic search applications without managing embedding pipelines. Cortex Search handles chunking, embedding, indexing, and retrieval automatically.

Integration with Postgres

Combine Snowflake's managed AI services with Postgres's operational database strengths:

  • pg_lake stages — Bidirectional file exchange for scripting embedding pipelines between Postgres and Snowflake.
  • Shared Iceberg — Postgres writes Iceberg tables that Snowflake reads for analytics and AI processing.
  • Streamlit in Snowflake — Build interactive AI applications that query both Snowflake and Postgres data.
  • Hybrid retrieval — Use Postgres for low-latency operational RAG and Snowflake for analytical queries over the same data.

Using Snowflake Cortex for embeddings means you don't need to provision GPU infrastructure, manage model versions, or handle scaling. Generate embeddings at Snowflake scale, then serve them from Postgres at application speed.

Conclusion

Related Resources

🐘 pgvector — Open-source vector similarity search for Postgres

The pgvector extension GitHub repository with installation instructions, distance operators, and indexing documentation.

🦛 Crunchy Data Blog — AI with Postgres

Collection of articles on building AI applications with Postgres, including RAG patterns, embedding strategies, and pgvector performance tuning.

❄️ Snowflake Docs — Cortex AI Functions

Reference for all Snowflake Cortex AI functions including AI_EMBED, AI_COMPLETE, AI_EXTRACT, and more.

❄️ Snowflake Docs — Moving data between Snowflake Postgres and Snowflake

Guide to pg_lake stages, Shared Iceberg, and bidirectional data movement for embedding pipelines.

🐘 Apache AGE — Graph extension for PostgreSQL

Open-source extension that adds graph database capabilities and openCypher query support to Postgres.

Updated 2026-07-13

This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances