Skip to content

Snowflake World Tour hits your city

See how leading teams deploy agents at scale. Find a stop near you.

Register free
Snowflake for Developers/Postgres/Getting Started with Snowflake Postgres

Getting Started with Snowflake Postgres

Postgres
Elizabeth Christensen
Fork Repo

Snowflake Postgres is a fully managed PostgreSQL service built into the Snowflake platform. It gives you 100% Postgres compatibility — your existing applications, ORMs, drivers, and extensions work without code changes — while eliminating the operational burden of running Postgres yourself.

Unlike standalone managed Postgres offerings, Snowflake Postgres is natively connected to the Snowflake data platform. That means your transactional data is immediately available for analytics, AI, and collaboration without building ETL pipelines or managing data movement.

Why Snowflake Postgres?

  • Managed operations — No patching, no vacuum tuning, no replica promotion runbooks. Snowflake handles infrastructure, HA, backups, and scaling.
  • Real Postgres — Standard Postgres wire protocol, SQL syntax, extensions, and ecosystem compatibility. If it works on Postgres, it works here.
  • Built-in analytics bridge — pg_lake syncs your Postgres tables to Snowflake as Iceberg tables, giving you warehouse-scale analytics on live transactional data.
  • Cortex AI integration — Run LLM functions, build RAG pipelines, and create AI agents that reason over your Postgres data — no data movement required.
  • One platform — Consolidate Postgres, analytics, AI, and app development on a single platform with unified governance and billing.

Key Capabilities

Instance Management

FeatureDetails
Postgres versions16, 17, 18+
Cloud regionsAWS and Azure (expanding)
High availabilityAutomated replication and failover
Point-in-time recovery (PITR)Restore to any point within a 10-day retention window
ReplicasRead replicas for scaling read traffic and offloading analytics
Mirror dataMirror Postgres data to Snowflake for analytics, AI, and cross-platform queries via pg_lake
ScalingResize compute on demand without downtime
NetworkingNetwork policies, PrivateLink, and VPC peering for secure connectivity

Connectivity

Snowflake Postgres uses the standard Postgres wire protocol on port 5432. Connect with any tool in the Postgres ecosystem:

  • CLIs — psql, pgcli
  • GUIs — pgAdmin, DBeaver, DataGrip, Postico
  • ORMs — SQLAlchemy, Django ORM, ActiveRecord, Prisma, Drizzle
  • Drivers — libpq, psycopg, node-postgres, JDBC, Go pq
  • BI tools — Tableau, Power BI, Metabase, Grafana

pg_lake: Postgres Meets the Lakehouse

pg_lake is the bridge between your transactional Postgres data and Snowflake's analytics engine. It continuously syncs designated tables to Snowflake as Iceberg tables, giving you:

  • Warehouse-scale analytics without impacting your Postgres OLTP performance
  • Cross-database joins between Postgres data and your existing Snowflake tables
  • A foundation for Cortex AI — run LLM functions and build agents over your Postgres data

Extensions

Snowflake Postgres supports popular Postgres extensions including:

  • pgvector — Vector similarity search for AI/ML embeddings
  • PostGIS — Geospatial data types and functions
  • pg_stat_statements — Query performance monitoring
  • age — Apache AGE cypher graphing

Get a Snowflake Account

If you don't already have a Snowflake account, sign up for a free trial:

  1. Go to signup.snowflake.com
  2. Choose your cloud provider and region
  3. Complete the registration form
  4. Activate your account from the confirmation email

The trial gives you $400 in free credits and full access to Snowflake features, including Snowflake Postgres.

No credit card is required for the trial. You get 30 days or $400 in credits (whichever comes first) to explore the platform.

Your First Instance

Once you have a Snowflake account, launching a Postgres instance takes a few clicks in Snowsight:

  1. Navigate to the Postgres section in Snowsight
  2. Click Create Instance
  3. Choose your instance size, Postgres version, and region
  4. Set a network policy for access control
  5. Click Create — your instance will be ready in minutes

From there, connect with psql or your preferred client using the connection details shown in Snowsight.

For a complete hands-on walkthrough — creating an instance, connecting, loading data, and exploring platform features — follow the quickstart guide:

❄️ Quickstart — Getting Started with Snowflake Postgres

Step-by-step guide to launch your first instance and explore the platform.

What to Explore Next

Once your instance is running, here's where to go from here:

Conclusion

Snowflake Postgres gives you the Postgres you know — with the operational simplicity and platform capabilities of Snowflake behind it. Start with a free trial, follow the quickstart, and see how managed Postgres fits into your data platform.

Related Resources

❄️ Snowflake Docs — Snowflake Postgres

Complete documentation for configuration, management, and features.

❄️ Quickstart — Getting Started with Snowflake Postgres

Hands-on quickstart: create an instance, connect, load data, and explore.

❄️ Snowflake — Free Trial

Sign up for a free Snowflake account with $400 in credits.

❄️ Snowflake — Snowflake Postgres Product Page

Updated 2026-07-14

This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances