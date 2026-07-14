Getting Started with Snowflake Postgres

Snowflake Postgres is a fully managed PostgreSQL service built into the Snowflake platform. It gives you 100% Postgres compatibility — your existing applications, ORMs, drivers, and extensions work without code changes — while eliminating the operational burden of running Postgres yourself.

Unlike standalone managed Postgres offerings, Snowflake Postgres is natively connected to the Snowflake data platform. That means your transactional data is immediately available for analytics, AI, and collaboration without building ETL pipelines or managing data movement.

Why Snowflake Postgres?

Managed operations — No patching, no vacuum tuning, no replica promotion runbooks. Snowflake handles infrastructure, HA, backups, and scaling.

— No patching, no vacuum tuning, no replica promotion runbooks. Snowflake handles infrastructure, HA, backups, and scaling. Real Postgres — Standard Postgres wire protocol, SQL syntax, extensions, and ecosystem compatibility. If it works on Postgres, it works here.

— Standard Postgres wire protocol, SQL syntax, extensions, and ecosystem compatibility. If it works on Postgres, it works here. Built-in analytics bridge — pg_lake syncs your Postgres tables to Snowflake as Iceberg tables, giving you warehouse-scale analytics on live transactional data.

— pg_lake syncs your Postgres tables to Snowflake as Iceberg tables, giving you warehouse-scale analytics on live transactional data. Cortex AI integration — Run LLM functions, build RAG pipelines, and create AI agents that reason over your Postgres data — no data movement required.

— Run LLM functions, build RAG pipelines, and create AI agents that reason over your Postgres data — no data movement required. One platform — Consolidate Postgres, analytics, AI, and app development on a single platform with unified governance and billing.

Key Capabilities

Instance Management

Feature Details Postgres versions 16, 17, 18+ Cloud regions AWS and Azure (expanding) High availability Automated replication and failover Point-in-time recovery (PITR) Restore to any point within a 10-day retention window Replicas Read replicas for scaling read traffic and offloading analytics Mirror data Mirror Postgres data to Snowflake for analytics, AI, and cross-platform queries via pg_lake Scaling Resize compute on demand without downtime Networking Network policies, PrivateLink, and VPC peering for secure connectivity

Connectivity

Snowflake Postgres uses the standard Postgres wire protocol on port 5432. Connect with any tool in the Postgres ecosystem:

CLIs — psql, pgcli

— psql, pgcli GUIs — pgAdmin, DBeaver, DataGrip, Postico

— pgAdmin, DBeaver, DataGrip, Postico ORMs — SQLAlchemy, Django ORM, ActiveRecord, Prisma, Drizzle

— SQLAlchemy, Django ORM, ActiveRecord, Prisma, Drizzle Drivers — libpq, psycopg, node-postgres, JDBC, Go pq

— libpq, psycopg, node-postgres, JDBC, Go pq BI tools — Tableau, Power BI, Metabase, Grafana

pg_lake: Postgres Meets the Lakehouse

pg_lake is the bridge between your transactional Postgres data and Snowflake's analytics engine. It continuously syncs designated tables to Snowflake as Iceberg tables, giving you:

Warehouse-scale analytics without impacting your Postgres OLTP performance

Cross-database joins between Postgres data and your existing Snowflake tables

A foundation for Cortex AI — run LLM functions and build agents over your Postgres data

Extensions

Snowflake Postgres supports popular Postgres extensions including:

pgvector — Vector similarity search for AI/ML embeddings

— Vector similarity search for AI/ML embeddings PostGIS — Geospatial data types and functions

— Geospatial data types and functions pg_stat_statements — Query performance monitoring

— Query performance monitoring age — Apache AGE cypher graphing

Get a Snowflake Account

If you don't already have a Snowflake account, sign up for a free trial:

Go to signup.snowflake.com Choose your cloud provider and region Complete the registration form Activate your account from the confirmation email

The trial gives you $400 in free credits and full access to Snowflake features, including Snowflake Postgres.

No credit card is required for the trial. You get 30 days or $400 in credits (whichever comes first) to explore the platform.

Your First Instance

Once you have a Snowflake account, launching a Postgres instance takes a few clicks in Snowsight:

Navigate to the Postgres section in Snowsight Click Create Instance Choose your instance size, Postgres version, and region Set a network policy for access control Click Create — your instance will be ready in minutes

From there, connect with psql or your preferred client using the connection details shown in Snowsight.

For a complete hands-on walkthrough — creating an instance, connecting, loading data, and exploring platform features — follow the quickstart guide:

Step-by-step guide to launch your first instance and explore the platform.

What to Explore Next

Once your instance is running, here's where to go from here:

Conclusion

Snowflake Postgres gives you the Postgres you know — with the operational simplicity and platform capabilities of Snowflake behind it. Start with a free trial, follow the quickstart, and see how managed Postgres fits into your data platform.

Related Resources

Complete documentation for configuration, management, and features.

Hands-on quickstart: create an instance, connect, load data, and explore.