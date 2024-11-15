Connecting to Postgres

psql is the interactive terminal that ships with every Postgres installation. It's the fastest way to run queries, explore your schema, and manage your database — and once you learn a few tricks, it becomes an incredibly productive environment.

There are two main ways to connect. The first is a connection URI, which packs everything into a single string:

psql postgresql://myuser:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb

The second approach uses individual flags, which I find easier to read when I'm working with multiple servers:

psql -h localhost -p 5432 -U myuser -d mydb

Here's what each flag means:

Flag Purpose -h Hostname or IP address -p Port (default is 5432) -U Username -d Database name

Once connected, you'll see a prompt like this:

mydb=>

The => means you're connected as a regular user. If you see =# , you're connected as a superuser. You can check your current connection details at any time:

mydb=> \conninfo You are connected to database "mydb" as user "myuser" via socket in "/tmp" at port "5432".

Snowflake Postgres supports standard psql connections — use your existing psql client with psql postgresql://user:pass@your-instance.snowflakecomputing.com:5432/dbname . All the meta-commands and settings in this guide work with Snowflake Postgres.

Meta-Commands and Query Execution

Meta-commands are the backslash commands that make psql so much more than a SQL prompt. They let you explore your database without writing information_schema queries by hand.

Exploring Your Database

Here are the commands I use every single day:

Command What it shows \l List all databases \c dbname Connect to a different database \dt List tables in current schema \dt+ List tables with sizes \d tablename Describe a table (columns, types, constraints) \dn List schemas \du List roles and their attributes \di List indexes \df List functions

Let's look at a few of these in action:

mydb=> \dt List of relations Schema | Name | Type | Owner --------+---------------+-------+--------- public | customers | table | myuser public | orders | table | myuser public | products | table | myuser (3 rows)

The \d command is probably the one I use most — it tells you everything about a table's structure:

mydb=> \d customers Table "public.customers" Column | Type | Collation | Nullable | Default ------------+------------------------+-----------+----------+--------------------------------------- id | integer | | not null | nextval('customers_id_seq'::regclass) name | character varying(100) | | not null | email | character varying(255) | | | created_at | timestamp with time zone | | not null | now() Indexes: "customers_pkey" PRIMARY KEY, btree (id) "customers_email_key" UNIQUE CONSTRAINT, btree (email)

Running Queries

Type any SQL statement followed by a semicolon:

mydb=> SELECT name, email FROM customers LIMIT 3; name | email -------------+--------------------- Alice Chen | alice@example.com Bob Smith | bob@example.com Carol Jones | carol@example.com (3 rows)

For multiline queries, psql waits until it sees a semicolon — the prompt changes to show you're continuing a statement:

mydb=> SELECT name, mydb-> count(*) AS order_count mydb-> FROM customers c mydb-> JOIN orders o ON c.id = o.customer_id mydb-> GROUP BY name mydb-> ORDER BY order_count DESC;

Expanded Display

Wide tables are hard to read in the terminal. Toggle expanded mode with \x :

mydb=> \x Expanded display is on. mydb=> SELECT * FROM customers WHERE id = 1; -[ RECORD 1 ]---------------------------- id | 1 name | Alice Chen email | alice@example.com created_at | 2024-11-15 09:23:14.521+00

I recommend \x auto — it uses expanded mode only when the output is too wide for your terminal.

Timing and Performance

Turn on query timing to see how long each statement takes:

mydb=> \timing Timing is on. mydb=> SELECT count(*) FROM orders; count -------- 284710 (1 row) Time: 42.138 ms

This is invaluable when you're testing index changes or comparing query plans.

Getting Help

Two help commands worth knowing: \h shows SQL syntax help, and \? lists all meta-commands:

mydb=> \h CREATE INDEX Command: CREATE INDEX Description: define a new index Syntax: CREATE [ UNIQUE ] INDEX [ CONCURRENTLY ] [ [ IF NOT EXISTS ] name ] ON ...

Customizing Your psql Environment

This is where psql goes from good to great. I wanted to share a couple of my favorite things you can do with your environment — the settings that make psql feel like home.

Making NULLs Visible

By default, NULL values display as blank — indistinguishable from an empty string. This has tripped up every Postgres user at some point. Fix it:

mydb=> \pset null '(null)' Null display is "(null)". mydb=> SELECT name, phone FROM customers WHERE id IN (1, 2); name | phone -------------+------------- Alice Chen | 555-0142 Bob Smith | (null) (2 rows)

Pretty Output with Unicode Borders

mydb=> \pset linestyle unicode Line style is unicode. mydb=> \pset border 2 Border style is 2. mydb=> SELECT name, email FROM customers LIMIT 2; ┌─────────────┬─────────────────────┐ │ name │ email │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────────┤ │ Alice Chen │ alice@example.com │ │ Bob Smith │ bob@example.com │ └─────────────┴─────────────────────┘

The .psqlrc File

Every setting you've been typing manually can go in ~/.psqlrc so it loads automatically. Here's a starter file that I recommend:

-- Make NULLs visible \pset null '(null)' -- Unicode borders \pset linestyle unicode \pset border 2 -- Show timing on every query \timing -- Use expanded mode when needed \x auto -- Quiet startup messages \set QUIET 1 -- Custom prompt showing database and user \set PROMPT1 '%n@%/%R%# ' -- Don't page short results \pset pager off \set QUIET 0

Save this to ~/.psqlrc and every new psql session starts with your preferred settings.

Seeing the SQL Behind Meta-Commands

One of my favorite tricks: \set ECHO_HIDDEN on shows you the actual SQL query that psql runs when you type a meta-command. This is a great way to learn:

mydb=> \set ECHO_HIDDEN on mydb=> \dt ********* QUERY ********** SELECT n.nspname as "Schema", c.relname as "Name", CASE c.relkind WHEN 'r' THEN 'table' ... FROM pg_catalog.pg_class c LEFT JOIN pg_catalog.pg_namespace n ON n.oid = c.relnamespace WHERE c.relkind IN ('r','p','') ... **************************

Saved Queries

You can save frequently-used queries as psql variables and run them with a colon:

-- Add to .psqlrc \set active_queries 'SELECT pid, state, query FROM pg_stat_activity WHERE state != \'idle\';'

Then use it:

mydb=> :active_queries pid | state | query ------+--------+------------------------------------- 1234 | active | SELECT * FROM orders WHERE ... (1 row)

History Search and Tab Completion

Two features that save me time every day:

Ctrl+R — Search your command history. Start typing any part of a previous command and it finds matches.

— Search your command history. Start typing any part of a previous command and it finds matches. Tab completion — psql completes table names, column names, SQL keywords, and even meta-commands. Start typing and hit Tab.

Try it: type SELECT * FROM cust and press Tab — psql will complete it to customers .

Importing and Exporting Data

psql has built-in commands for moving data in and out of your database without external tools.

Running SQL Files

The \i command executes a SQL file:

mydb=> \i /path/to/schema.sql CREATE TABLE CREATE TABLE CREATE INDEX

This is how I run migration scripts and seed data files during development.

Sending Output to a File

Use \o to redirect query output:

mydb=> \o /tmp/report.txt mydb=> SELECT * FROM orders WHERE total > 1000; mydb=> \o

The first \o starts capturing, and \o with no argument stops it.

Using an External Editor

Type \e to open your current query (or an empty buffer) in your $EDITOR . Write your SQL, save, and quit — psql runs it immediately. This is especially nice for complex queries where you want syntax highlighting and proper indentation.

COPY for Bulk Data

\copy is psql's client-side bulk import/export command:

-- Export to CSV mydb=> \copy orders TO '/tmp/orders.csv' WITH CSV HEADER; COPY 284710 -- Import from CSV mydb=> \copy staging_orders FROM '/tmp/new_orders.csv' WITH CSV HEADER; COPY 500

The \copy command runs on your local machine — it reads and writes files from your filesystem, not the server's. This is important when you're connected to a remote database.

Conclusion

psql is a deceptively powerful tool. The basics get you running queries in seconds, but the meta-commands, customization options, and .psqlrc file turn it into a full development environment. I encourage you to experiment with the settings here, build up your own .psqlrc, and explore — there's always another trick to discover.

Related Resources

Interactive playground to practice psql commands.

Complete reference for psql commands, variables, and shortcuts.

Connecting to Snowflake Postgres and essential commands.