The serving layer is almost always where things get painful for ML teams. The feature engineering part is fine: You write SQL in your warehouse. You have all the data; it works. But then you need those features at prediction time, at low latency and high throughput. Suddenly, you're stitching together a second system with a sync job in between.

When our ML team here at Snowflake built Snowflake's Online Feature Store, they wanted exactly that: compute in Snowflake, serve from Postgres, no middle layer.

Here’s why they chose Snowflake Postgres.

Production-ready from Day 1: SLA, security and scale built in

Snowflake Postgres is built on years of Postgres expertise from Crunchy Data. Its solid production foundations are designed to manage the most demanding enterprise workloads: apps and AI that require uptime commitments, security controls and continuous operations at scale.

This is where Snowflake Postgres shines. It ships today with:

Production readiness: You can operate confidently with a 99.95% uptime service-level agreement (SLA), managed connection pooling and in-place major Postgres version upgrades with minimal disruption.

Connected data: Replicate changes from Snowflake Postgres to your analytics in seconds. This is powered by pg_lake, our open source extension that writes directly to the same object storage layer Snowflake reads from, without any intermediary or hidden processes.

Streamlined developer experience: Lift and shift apps with zero code changes thanks to 100% Postgres compatibility, Postgres 18, a 64 TB storage ceiling and native logical replication.

Security and compliance capabilities: Lean on advanced controls like PrivateLink and customer-managed keys, plus one security perimeter across transactional and analytical data.

Powering ML with 2.5x lower latency and 7x higher throughput, based on production benchmarks

This is exactly why the ML team at Snowflake bet on Snowflake Postgres to build the Online Feature Store (public preview), which serves fresh, latency-sensitive ML signals — risk scores, activity patterns, behavioral features — to models at prediction time. These workloads require thousands of predictions per second, each needing features returned in milliseconds.

Snowflake Postgres enables the ML team to run complex feature engineering on the core Snowflake engine and seamlessly sync data to the online store. In initial testing, it demonstrated the necessary low latencies without any tuning and easily met the high scalability demands of Snowflake’s largest customers. Choosing Snowflake Postgres also allows the team to tap into the broader Postgres ecosystem, including extensions like pg_vector, to accelerate future feature delivery.

In production benchmarks against Databricks Online Feature Store, which is backed by Databricks Lakebase, Snowflake Postgres demonstrated: