Snowflake Postgres: Unify Postgres and Analytics on One Platform

Get started today

Snowflake Postgres delivers a production-ready foundation for your most important apps and AI. Early customers are already showing that when you can bridge the divide between transactional and analytical data, innovation accelerates. By removing pipelines, teams are reclaiming time, reducing risk and delivering faster insights.

Snowflake Postgres is now generally available across AWS and Azure in all major regions.

Get started with Snowflake Postgres today and spin up a database in minutes. To get going, check out our technical documentation and getting started guide. You can also view our demo overview video for a quick look at what you can build with Snowflake Postgres.

Forward-looking statements

This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.