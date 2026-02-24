Snowflake Postgres: Unify Postgres and Analytics on One Platform

Today, we are thrilled to announce that Snowflake Postgres, Snowflake’s fully managed Postgres solution, is generally available. This brings the world’s most popular database, PostgreSQL, onto Snowflake’s comprehensive platform.
Snowflake Postgres is built from the ground up to handle your demanding enterprise workloads. It is designed to help simplify your data estate, cut out expensive data pipelines and dramatically accelerate how you build trusted apps and AI agents.
Painful data movement holds companies back
For years, organizations have been forced to take on the painful task of connecting databases. They run high-volume transactional workloads in separate databases while maintaining complex, brittle pipelines to move that data into Snowflake for analytics and AI. This fragmentation creates data lag, security gaps and budgeting nightmares.
In the era of AI, this complexity is unacceptable. Modern apps and AI agents require immediate access to fresh operational context to deliver the real-time experiences that customers expect. You cannot build a sound AI strategy on fragmented, stale data.
"At Sigma, our customers expect live, interactive analytics on the most current business data. With Snowflake Postgres, we can work directly on fresh transactional data inside Snowflake without relying on complex pipelines or external systems. That gives our teams and customers a simpler, more reliable foundation to build analytics and AI-powered experiences that respond in real time.”
Jake Hanan
A new way to unite your apps, analytics and AI
Snowflake Postgres is the solution to these challenges. It sets a new standard for working with production data by replacing brittle, third-party ETL and providing a streamlined experience for moving data between Postgres and Snowflake. It delivers:
Streamlined data movement: Powered by our open-source pg_lake extension, Snowflake Postgres enables you to move data more seamlessly to Snowflake for analytics and AI, and to serve insights back to your apps.
Easy app migrations: In many cases, lift-and-shift migrations of existing Postgres apps onto Snowflake can be completed with no code changes. Developers can use the tools, ORMs and extensions they love, such as pg_vector and PostGIS.
Spend consolidation: Stop paying for siloed databases and the overhead needed to connect them — especially if you’re paying to move transactional data into Snowflake. Now you can repurpose engineering resources and draw down from your existing Snowflake committed spend to power transactional workloads.
Production-readiness on Day 1: Unlike unproven alternatives, we offer an enterprise-grade foundation with built-in high availability, automated failover and continuous backups. Advanced security controls such as PrivateLink, VPC peering and customer-managed keys are designed to keep sensitive data protected.
These capabilities represent a fundamental shift in how you can work with your enterprise data. Snowflake Postgres complements our existing Unistore offering to combine Snowflake’s ease of use and enterprise readiness with full Postgres compatibility, all on the same unified platform. Snowflake now enables customers to run even more transactional workloads alongside large-scale analytics, without the need for complex data movement.
“Our initial tests showed that disk operations are up to 20 times quicker than our previous managed Postgres solution. We were immediately able to support our high-volume transactional updates and complex application workflows with a level of speed and stability that is a big leap forward.”
Mike Willett
The Postgres you love, powered by Snowflake
At its core, Snowflake Postgres is built on a simple philosophy: Don't break what works. There are many reasons that Postgres is the gold standard for developers. It is renowned for its rock-solid reliability and rich ecosystem of extensions that allow it to handle everything from JSON and geospatial data to vector embeddings.
We are bringing 100% community Postgres compatibility to Snowflake. This isn't a proprietary fork that locks you in: It is the Postgres you know and love, now within the Snowflake security boundary.
Here’s what you can expect from us:
Innovation with pg_lake: We aren't just bringing Postgres into the fold. We’re evolving how it works with your data lakehouse. Through our open source pg_lake extension, we are making it possible for Postgres to interact natively with open standards such as Apache Iceberg. This allows you to query and write data directly to open formats, bridging the gap between transactional speed and analytical scale.
Deep Postgres commitment: Snowflake is doubling down on investing in the Postgres community. By bringing in the world-class engineering talent from Crunchy Data, we have integrated decades of Postgres expertise directly into the heart of Snowflake. Our team includes some of the most prolific contributors to the Postgres codebase, ensuring that the platform is built by people who truly understand it.
A database that’s ready for the enterprise
Enterprises should never have to choose between making their database fast to deploy and making it safe to scale. Snowflake Postgres offers a proven foundation designed to handle your demanding production workloads right out of the box, with zero compromises on security, uptime and ease of use.
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Capability
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What It Delivers
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Full Postgres compatibility
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100% compatibility with community Postgres allows use of all standard tools, clients and ORMs and enables lift-and-shift migrations of your existing Postgres apps.
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High availability
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Automated data replication is designed to keep your database resilient to failure.
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10 days of free continuous backups
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10 days of continuous backups are included for free, allowing precision recovery from human error and faulty deployments.
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In-place major version upgrades
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A new version of PostgreSQL is installed without complex or manual work.
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Competitive price for performance
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Snowflake Postgres goes head to head with leading managed Postgres offerings in cost effectiveness.
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Rapid forking
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Quickly create writable copies of your database from any point in time, speeding up development and de-risking schema changes.
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Private connectivity
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Secure private network paths using PrivateLink and VPC peering.
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Advanced security controls
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Gain enhanced control over your data with customer-managed keys.
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Monitoring
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Access detailed performance metrics and insights (such as cache hits and long-running queries) within the Snowsight interface.
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Snowflake AI integration
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Build agents and apps that reason over transactional data using Snowflake’s native Cortex AI capabilities.
Get started today
Snowflake Postgres delivers a production-ready foundation for your most important apps and AI. Early customers are already showing that when you can bridge the divide between transactional and analytical data, innovation accelerates. By removing pipelines, teams are reclaiming time, reducing risk and delivering faster insights.
Snowflake Postgres is now generally available across AWS and Azure in all major regions.
Get started with Snowflake Postgres today and spin up a database in minutes. To get going, check out our technical documentation and getting started guide. You can also view our demo overview video for a quick look at what you can build with Snowflake Postgres.
Forward-looking statements
This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.