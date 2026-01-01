Zurich Uses External Lidar Data to Deliver More Transparent Policy Pricing and Meaningful Underwriting Insights

“All types of underwriting can benefit from a greater understanding of risk,” says Anna Collins, AI Data Lead at Zurich. “Now we can see exactly what buildings are high or mid-rise and can better assess the risk of flooding or wind damage.”

And with exact height data of every building and every area around a building, the insurer can also calculate the risk of tall trees falling on a property or how much of a property has a flat roof that could degrade over time. “We’ve been able to develop some complex algorithms to turn all this data into proper risk analysis,” explains Brocklesby. “Relating two points spatially can be computationally expensive, but Snowflake’s H3 feature allows us to use spatial indexing to calculate the relations between height. It’s much faster and was a cornerstone to unlocking value from this data set.”

With more insights at its disposal, Zurich can protect itself against insuring risks that could lead to significant losses. But it can also more accurately price individual cases, potentially attracting new customers who are being miscategorized and offered more expensive policies by other providers.

And when customers are on board with Zurich, they get a better experience with an insurance provider that better understands their situation. “It’s a faster service now,” says Davis. “We don’t have to ask as many questions during the quote and onboarding process. I’m sure some of our customers used to think ‘you should already know this!’ and now we do.”

Accurate lidar data also leads to more efficient underwriting processes at Zurich. “It’s part of our automation journey,” explains Will Davis, Lead Machine Learning Engineer at Zurich. “In the past, underwriters would often have to use Google Street View to try and estimate the heights of different buildings. This could take minutes at a time for each address. Now it’s near instant. And for a portfolio of thousands of properties, that saves a lot of time.”