Parameta Solutions Gains a Single Source of Truth To Boost Its Client Relationships

Parameta clients are among some of the world’s biggest and most influential investment banks and brokers. They rely on the company’s data to make the right decisions, minimize risk and comply with ever-changing global financial regulations.

But as Roland Anderson, Chief Information Officer at Parameta Solutions, explains, a combination of global offices and several mergers and acquisitions had left the company with a disparate data estate in need of overhaul: “I came to the company from a firm that managed data well in one place using proprietary technology — so I was aware of what’s possible. Parameta used multiple data environments, had data in lots of different places and relied on several legacy on-premises systems.”

The company even had competing data businesses within the company, creating significant inefficiencies and effort duplication. These challenges all prevented it from unlocking additional commercial value streams to help it evolve beyond just being a data provider.

“The company wanted to expand beyond basic data supply to unlock greater value,” explains Anderson. “But to truly ideate, you first need to know what data you have at your disposal. I wanted to empower our product and engineering people with a single source of truth for data and unlock Agile development.”