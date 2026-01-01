Wargaming Powers Up Player Happiness with Unified Data and Faster Insights

Beyond standard game stats, Wargaming tracks player positioning, shot accuracy and movement patterns to deliver the most engaging experiences. If a player struggles at a specific tier, for example, they may receive tailored recommendations, such as missions to complete or recommended purchases. In addition to sentiment analysis, competitive intelligence and user research, Wargaming uses advanced analytics to predict and prevent churn.

The company originally built an on-premises data warehouse with Hadoop, Oracle, Cloudera, Tableau and Google BigQuery. But a growing player base and expanding data volumes exposed this setup’s limitations. Rising storage and processing costs, along with expensive hardware upgrades, made on-premises systems and Google BigQuery unsustainable. Hadoop Impala’s resource constraints required complex ETL workarounds, while hardware expansion — for example, adding six new nodes — could take up to six months, slowing Wargaming’s ability to scale.

The company required a robust platform that could not only consolidate its diverse data into a single, unified location but support emerging initiatives, such as its expanding machine learning models and data science projects. To meet these demands, Wargaming turned to Snowflake for a scalable solution that could provide the flexibility and performance required to power the company’s next phase of growth.