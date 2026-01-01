jö Bonus Club Multiplies Its Performance at Half the Cost

Data insights are at the heart of jö Bonus Club’s value proposition. The organization needs data about products, shopping frequency, store inventories and more to identify which product categories shoppers prefer — such as vegan meat alternatives or organically grown fruit and vegetables — and whether they frequent stores with a wider product variety more often. Through insights like these, jö Bonus Club helps its partners make data-driven decisions about everything from whether to adjust their product range to the best time to roll out specific offers.

To discover such insights, jö Bonus Club must integrate and evaluate significant amounts of data on a daily basis, which has been a core challenge with cascading effects. Before migrating to Snowflake, jö Bonus Club relied on a hosted solution that was not sufficiently scalable. Its costs increased in proportion to the amount of data being analyzed, including aggregated data for performance optimization.

Due to these cost and performance pressures, older data sets could no longer be included, which prevented more comprehensive analysis and insights. Meanwhile, jö Bonus Club had to deal with long query duration times during peak hours, with daily loading and aggregation taking up to 24 hours. It became clear that this solution did not offer the necessary performance jö Bonus Club required for long-term growth.