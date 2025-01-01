Before Snowflake and Segment, Allergan’s legacy architecture had significant gaps. Customer data was disconnected across its portfolio of brands and digital products, and the team was unable to tie users together across digital experiences. The legacy architecture was unable to track “events,” or actions taken by customers, which were critical to the team’s ability to deliver more direct, personalized experiences.

Allergan’s data processes were operationally burdensome and hard to scale. Data was not available in a self-service model. A data analyst would query a database, generate a report, import it into Excel and then email it across the organization. Additionally, ingesting data involved streaming limited customer information from its website and mobile apps to a Microsoft SQL server. Then, the data engineering team piped the data to a legacy CRM system, which the marketing team used to send generic customer emails and messages.

Mehrdad Hosnieh Farahani, Lead Principal Data Scientist at Allergan, explains these challenges: “There wasn’t any cohesion throughout our different brands and digital entities from a marketing perspective, so there was a lot of lost opportunity. Because there wasn’t a centralized golden record of a consumer, there wasn’t an understanding of a consumer’s journey from marketing channels, to registration and treatment. There were key pieces missing in our data architecture.”

Fragmented data led to a generic, one-size-fits-all legacy loyalty program app, Brilliant Distinctions. Half of the users in the program were added by their doctors and didn’t know they were signed up. As the app had only 2.6 out of 5 stars in the App Store, the team knew they needed to improve the user experience and engage with customers in more personal ways.